Power Plant Maintenance Market Is Expected to Generate $33.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Continuous supply of energy, development of varieties of maintenances and services, transforming human behavior toward renewable sources are expected to create lucrative opportunity for the global power plant maintenance market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global power plant maintenance market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global power plant maintenance market garnered $20.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $33.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $20.7 billion Market Size in 2031 $33.2 billion CAGR 4.8% No. of Pages in Report 473 Segments covered power plant type, service, equipment, and region Drivers Surge in popularity of transition technology owing to its employment in electricity generation and to provide electricity for residential buildings at a low cost



Increase in demand for gas turbine, steam turbines and other equipment along with focus on carbon emission reduction



Rise in concern from governments across the globe on increased global warming issues Opportunities Continuous supply of energy



Development of varieties of maintenances and services



Transforming human behavior toward renewable sources Restraints COVID-19

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted power plant and the power plant maintenance industry on both, the supply and demand side.

The nuclear and thermal industry had taken special measures to cope with the global pandemic.

In the short term, the impact was greatest on the supply side for equipment, as various mines and renewable fuels cycle facilities were suspending operations due to health concerns. As a result, the raw material price increased from its lowest point, registered in mid-March 2020.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global power plant maintenance market based on power plant type, service, equipment, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on power plant type, the nuclear segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global power plant maintenance market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on service, the predictive maintenance segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global power plant maintenance market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the preventive/scheduled maintenance segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on equipment, the gas turbine segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around one-fourth of the global power plant maintenance market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the steam turbine segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global power plant maintenance market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global power plant maintenance market analyzed in the research include Enel Spa, Shell Plc., Siemens AG, RWE AG, ABB Ltd., RES Group, General Electric, Engie, Emerson Electric Co.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global power plant maintenance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

