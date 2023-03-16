New Study from Bicycle Health shows tele-OUD treatment associated with reductions in patient risks for relapse

Patient feedback from the standardized Brief Addiction Monitor (BAM) assessment demonstrates reductions in drug and alcohol usage, and other risk factors after 30-days of tele-OUD treatment

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment via telehealth reduces patient risks for relapse, lowers the use of other drugs and alcohol, and reduces OUD risk factors while simultaneously increasing protective factors, according to an analysis of Bicycle Health patients who completed the standardized Brief Addiction Monitor (BAM) assessment. The results were presented at the ATA2023 Annual Conference & Expo on March 5, 2023 by Bicycle Health, the leading telehealth provider of integrated medical and behavioral health care for opioid use disorder (OUD) in the United States.



The Bicycle Health analysis is the latest of more than a half-dozen studies published in the last three years that validate the ability of virtual medications for OUD (MOUD) treatment programs to deliver a lasting recovery for people struggling with opioid addiction.

Fewer than one in five Americans struggling with OUD receive treatment despite the fact that OUD affected more than 7.6 million individuals in the U.S. in the past year. Despite the unquestionable success of MOUD treatment through telemedicine, virtual prescribing of FDA-approved medications like buprenorphine are now under attack from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Learn more at OUDHelp.com .

Research Overview

As a reflection of its commitment to further understanding and improving treatment options for people struggling with OUD, Bicycle Health used the BAM assessment to determine how opioid use, non-opioid drug and alcohol use, as well as other protective factors changed over time for new Bicycle Health patients – from the point of initiation in tele-OUD treatment to 30-days into treatment.

The study, presented by Bicycle Health Data Analyst, Barbara Burke, found that, within the first 30 days of treatment with Bicycle Health, patients’ risks for relapse as well as drug and alcohol usage were reduced. A summary of the key outcomes and insights from this study is available online here in Bicycle Health’s resource center for strategic partners. Key findings from the research include:

Less Substance Usage: Bicycle Health patients reported less use of drugs and alcohol during their first 30 days of tele-OUD treatment.

Patients experienced fewer triggers or common risk factors that commonly cause substance use (e.g. cravings, engagement with risky situations, social problems, physical health, sleep mood) when accessing treatment via Bicycle Health’s tele-OUD model. More Protective Factors: Patients had a smaller risk-to-protective ratio when using Bicycle Health’s tele-OUD model – meaning they had more protective factors (e.g. self-efficacy, adequate income, sober support, self-help behaviors, connection to community via religion/work/school/volunteering/etc.).



“This research comes at a critical juncture in the future of the tele-OUD treatment space, as the DEA has proposed rules that would potentially leave thousands of people with OUD without access to telemedicine treatment models such as Bicycle Health’s,” said Dr. Scott Weiner, Bicycle Health’s Director of Research.

“This study shows once again how safe and effective tele-OUD treatment is for people struggling with opioid addiction – adding to the growing body of research cited by addiction medicine specialists and researchers who support tele-OUD treatment models,” said Dr. Brian Clear, Bicycle Health’s Chief Medical Officer.

For more information on these proposed rules and how you can get involved to help protect patient access to tele-OUD treatment, visit OUDhelp.com .

“Bicycle Health remains committed to ensuring our patients are receiving science-backed, effective care for their OUD that meets them wherever they are,” said Ankit Gupta, CEO and founder of Bicycle Health. “This recent study further proves how we are delivering on that mission every day for our patients – and shows that they’re feeling the impact of this treatment. We will continue working to ensure that all people with OUD have access to stigma-free, effective treatment as we fight America’s opioid epidemic head-on.”

To learn more about Bicycle Health’s evidence-based telehealth treatment model, visit https://www.bicyclehealth.com/how-it-works .

About Bicycle Health

Bicycle Health is the leading telehealth provider of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in the United States, offering an evidence-based clinical care model that includes FDA-approved Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT), access to a highly-trained team of medical experts, therapy, a customized treatment plan, and peer support groups. Bicycle Health’s mission is to address the country’s number one public health crisis by helping to reduce stigmas associated with opioid addiction and providing access to affordable, convenient, and confidential tele-OUD treatment for individuals in need. The company’s “whole person” approach to treatment encourages patients to focus on their life passions and goals, which has been shown to play a vital role in recovery. For more information, visit www.bicyclehealth.com .