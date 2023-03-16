ProSearch Introduces DSAR Response Services for CPRA

Targeted workflow, analytics, and assessment protect PII while enabling timely response to data subject requests

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces new DSAR Response Services for organizations subject to the California Privacy Rights Act.



Under the original California Consumer Privacy Act regulations, data subject access requests extend rights to consumers to access their personal data in a company’s possession. As of January 1, 2023, additional provisions in the CPRA require employers to respond to requests from employees and ex-employees to access, delete, and not sell their personal information. As a result, demand from data subjects is growing rapidly, while many organizations struggle with manual efforts to identify and deliver a complete response within the CPRA deadline of 45 days from receipt of request.

ProSearch works with legal, privacy, and HR teams to manage the DSAR response process. The experienced DSAR project team uses ProSearch Privacy Suite to identify PII, protected health information or PHI, and information subject to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) as well as other private, sensitive, or personal information that is covered by privacy regulations.

After identifying and redacting sensitive data, a tailored document production is delivered, enabling organizations to respond to the requestor on time and at lower cost.

“ProSearch has a long track record in data privacy compliance,” says Ryan Costello, head of data privacy at ProSearch. “Since the implementation of the GDPR in May 2018, our team has applied eDiscovery best practices as a means for meeting the obligations associated with DSAR requests from consumers, employees, or ex-employees. Today we have optimized workflows, analytics, and document assessment processes to help organizations to comply with CCPA/CPRA and other state privacy regulations.”

“The privacy compliance arena is growing in importance as consumers and employees become more aware of their rights and concerned about protecting their private information,” says Julia Hasenzahl, ProSearch CEO. “California is seen as the vanguard in data privacy, and several states will follow suit with new privacy regulations in 2023. ProSearch has taken a long view in offering innovative, cost-effective data privacy solutions that effectively support our clients’ commitment to data privacy in today’s regulatory environment and in the future.”

The ProSearch team will introduce DSAR Response Services at Legalweek, March 20-23, 2023, in New York. Visit ProSearch.com to learn more about ProSearch DSAR Response Services and ProSearch Data Privacy solutions.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance, and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys, and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed, and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for ProSearch

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753



