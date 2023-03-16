EnviroKlenz and Poshmark Partner to Promote Sustainable Fashion and Reduce Clothing Waste

The brands have joined forces for a month-long awareness campaign to support their common goals of sustainability and clothing care in an overwhelmingly fast-fashion world.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 16, 2023 -- EnviroKlenz, a leading provider of non-toxic, environmentally friendly laundry solutions, has announced a new partnership with resale marketplace, Poshmark. The partnership will feature brand ambassadors who will share tips and tricks for restoring used clothes to prepare them for resale.



The partnership aims to promote sustainable fashion and reduce clothing waste by encouraging people to buy and sell preloved clothing rather than constantly buying new clothes. With the rise of fast fashion and its negative impact on the environment, the need for sustainable fashion has become increasingly important.

"We are excited to partner with Poshmark and to be a part of their commitment to sustainability," said Alyssa Burch, Director of Marketing of EnviroKlenz. "Together, we hope to inspire consumers to make more environmentally responsible choices when it comes to fashion, and to help them extend the life of their clothing items with our safe and effective laundry products."

EnviroKlenz's cleaning solutions offer a safe and effective way to remove dirt, odors, and other contaminants from clothing without harsh chemicals. By partnering with Poshmark, EnviroKlenz hopes to educate consumers about the benefits of buying and selling secondhand clothing while also providing them with the tools they need to ensure their clothes are clean and ready to wear.

"We're thrilled to partner with EnviroKlenz to further our shared mission of sustainability," said Kelly Mason, Poshmark representative. "Together, we're confident that we can encourage consumers to keep preloved fashion in circulation for longer and help make a positive impact on the planet.”

The brand ambassadors selected for the partnership will be responsible for sharing their personal experiences and tips for restoring used clothing. They will showcase how EnviroKlenz products can be used to restore clothing to its original condition, making it easier for sellers to achieve maximum resale value.

To stay connected with all updates and news about the partnership, follow EnviroKlenz and Poshmark on social media to get exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content and more.

EnviroKlenz is a leading non-toxic home solutions company that offers a range of safe and effective products for laundry, home, and air quality care. Utilizing the same patented earth mineral technology that was originally developed for the US Military to destroy harsh chemicals and toxins, EnviroKlenz has since innovated its product line into powerful, yet eco-friendly solutions for eliminating everyday toxins, without harsh chemicals, fragrances, masking agents or toxic fillers. EnviroKlenz products are safe for skin, fabrics, surfaces, and the planet. Timilon Corporation is the parent company of EnviroKlenz®, OdorKlenz®, and FAST-ACT®. For more information, visit www.enviroklenz.com .

