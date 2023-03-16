Trade Your Car Keys for Green Pints This St. Patrick’s Day

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is asking St. Patrick’s Day revellers to rely on responsible planning, not luck, to get home safely this weekend.



“When you’re out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow or throughout the weekend, please don’t rely on luck to get home safely,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “Take a few minutes ahead of time to plan your sober transportation. It can prevent a tragedy, and a lifetime of grief and heartache for you and those on the road around you.”

Impaired driving continues to be a deadly problem on Canadian roads, in spite of laws, police efforts and awareness initiatives. Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.

This St. Patrick’s Day, MADD Canada is urging Canadians to:

Never drive impaired; call an Uber or a cab, take public transit, arrange a designated driver or call a sober friend or family member;

Never ride with a driver who is impaired;

Call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .

For more information, contact: Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or jhancock@madd.ca. Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager at 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca.