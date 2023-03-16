Çanakkale Victory and Commemoration of Martyrs Event

Eastern Mediterranean University Atatürk Research and Application Center (EMU ATAUM) will be organising the “18 March Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs' Commemoration Program” with the contributions of the EMU Atatürk Ideology Club (EMU ADK).

The program will take place on Friday, 17 March, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at EMU Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. EMU ATAUM President Assist. Assoc. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk will start the conference with a presentation on "Military and Political Aspects of the Çanakkale War". Following the conference, the materials collected from the Çanakkale Battlefield will be exhibited in the Conference Hall.

The event will continue with the distribution of wheat soup to students at EMU Atatürk Square between 12:00 and 13:30 on Friday, 17 March, 2023, in commemoration of the 18 March Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs' Day by the EMU Student Council and EMU ADK.