EMU Pakistani Students Society Organises Annual Cricket Tournament

The Cricket Tournament, traditionally organized every year by the Pakistani Students Society operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) International Student Activity and Student Associations Unit, was held at the EMU Basketball Courts on 11 and 12 March, 2023. In the tournament, a total of six teams competed in two groups, namely “Karachi Kings”, “Peshawar Zalmi”, “Islamabad United”, “Lahore Qalandars”, “Kashmir Warriors” and “The Classic Seven”. After the group matches played on Saturday, 11 March, 2023, the first day of the tournament, the "Lahore Qalandars", "Islamabad United", "Peshawar Zalmi" and "Karachi Kings" teams that came first and second in their groups qualified for the semi-finals.

Semi-finals and final matches were held on Sunday, 12 March, 2023. EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu also attended the event. Defeating the “Lahore Qalandars” team in the final match, “Peshawar Zalmi” won the championship trophy. In the tournament award ceremony, Prof. Dr. Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu, and Cemre Mühendisoğlu from the International Student Activity and Student Associations Unit, presented the medals and trophies to the winning teams.