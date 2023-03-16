EMU Faculty of Communication Continues Education in New Building

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Communication continues to offer education in the new building to which the faculty moved. The building belonging to the Faculty of Communication, which was built before 1974 and used as the Rector’s Office Building before, was among the oldest buildings of the University. As a result of the work carried out on building safety that the university initiated in 2020 for the evaluation of the building inventory, the said building was classified as risky and needed to be strengthened.

In a statement made by the EMU Rector’s Office, it was put forth that moving the Communication Faculty to another building was deemed appropriate, since the former building is in a high risk category. It was also stated that during the last year, necessary work has been carried out for the strengthening and renovation of the “EMU 1 Student Dormitory” building, which was formerly used as a student dormitory. As a result of the work conducted, EMU Communication Faculty moved to the said building as of the end of January 2023, following the provision of the necessary infrastructure and equipment, and currently offers education in this new building.

The statement of EMU Rector’s Office continues as follows: “The fact that the former building of the Faculty of Communication has been included in the evaluation list prepared by the Chamber of Civil Engineers, affiliated to the Union of Chambers of Cyprus Turkish Engineers and Architects, was ensured by our University for the purpose of calibrating the relevant work. Our university has already started work on the structural safety of the buildings located on the campus in 2020, and is collaborating with the Chamber of Civil Engineers on the issue. In this context, the Faculty of Communication moved to its new building in January and continues its education life in a safe building.”