Vermont Supreme Court to Hold Annual “On the Road” Session at Vermont Law and Graduate School on March 21

The Vermont Supreme Court is holding its annual "On the Road" series at Vermont Law and Graduate School (VLGS) on Tuesday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. During the session, the Court will hear oral arguments in three cases in Room 109 in Oakes Hall on the VLGS campus.

"We are excited to return to the VLGS campus this year," notes Chief Justice Paul Reiber. "Holding oral arguments on campus provides students and the public the opportunity to watch the Court up close and to learn about its work through the dialogue with the lawyers arguing the cases."

The Court will consider cases involving the following issues:

Does the childhood-sexual-abuse statute, 12 V.S.A. § 522, violate the Vermont Constitution's certain-remedy provision, contained in Chapter I, Article 4, by removing the statute of limitations and reviving civil claims of childhood sexual abuse that were time-barred prior to amendment?

Did a delay of nearly four years, part of which was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, violate defendant's right to a speedy trial?

Does a use - in this case "private parking lot" - that is not defined or expressly prohibited in a municipal zoning ordinance result in a zoning violation, and did the environmental court correctly assess civil penalties under the Uniform Environmental Law Enforcement Act?

The calendar is on the Vermont Judiciary website. The cases will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel for Vermont Law and Graduate School.