Softgel Capsules: The Future of Medication Delivery

Softgel Capsule Market

Softgel capsules are solid, single-dose dosage forms consisting of a shell, usually made from gelatin, that generally contain liquids.

A softgel capsule is a type of oral dosage form that consists of a gelatin shell containing a liquid or semi-solid active ingredient. Softgel capsules are also called soft gelatin capsules, or simply softgels.

The gelatin shell of a softgel capsule is flexible and easily swallowed. It also helps protect the active ingredient from air, light, and moisture, which can cause degradation or spoilage. Softgel capsules are commonly used to deliver vitamins, minerals, herbal supplements, and pharmaceutical drugs.

Softgel capsules have several advantages over other types of oral dosage forms, such as tablets or hard capsules. They can be easier to swallow, especially for people who have difficulty swallowing large or hard tablets. They also offer improved bioavailability, meaning the active ingredient is more readily absorbed by the body. Additionally, softgel capsules can mask unpleasant tastes or odors associated with some drugs or supplements.

The softgel capsules market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Here are the top 10 factors that have contributed to the growth of the softgel capsule market:

Increasing demand for dietary supplements: Softgel capsules are a popular form of delivery for dietary supplements, such as vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts.

Growing pharmaceutical industry: Softgel capsules are also commonly used to deliver prescription drugs, and the pharmaceutical industry has been growing rapidly in recent years, driving demand for softgel capsules.

Convenience and ease of use: Softgel capsules are easy to swallow and can be taken with or without food, making them a convenient option for consumers.

Extended shelf life: Softgel capsules have a longer shelf life than other forms of delivery, such as tablets or powders, which can be susceptible to moisture and air.

Improved bioavailability: Softgel capsules can improve the bioavailability of certain drugs and supplements, allowing for better absorption and more effective delivery.

Increased availability of raw materials: The availability of raw materials used in softgel capsule production has increased, making it easier and more cost-effective to manufacture softgel capsules.

Rising demand for nutraceuticals: Nutraceuticals are food products that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition, and softgel capsules are commonly used to deliver these products.

Technological advancements: Advances in softgel capsule manufacturing technology have made it possible to produce capsules in a more efficient and cost-effective manner.

Growing demand for functional foods: Functional foods are foods that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition, and softgel capsules are commonly used to deliver these products.

Increased consumer awareness: Consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and functional foods, which is driving demand for softgel capsules as a delivery method.

Softgel capsules can be produced in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors, and can be imprinted with identifying marks or logos. They are typically manufactured using a process called encapsulation, in which the liquid or semi-solid active ingredient is enclosed within the gelatin shell.

Softgel Capsule market Key Players-

Aenova Group,

Best Formulations, Inc.,

Captek Softgel International, Inc.,

Catalant, Inc.,

DCC Plc. (Eurocaps),

Procaps Groups,

Robinson Pharma, Inc.,

Lyfe Group (Caps Canada),

Sirio Pharma Co. (Ayanda),

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc (Patheon)

