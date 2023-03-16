Food Away From Home Market size is projected to reach $5.9 Trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.3%

The major players in the market are heavily investing in advanced technology, Artificial Intelligence, to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Food Away From Home Market," The food away from home market size was valued at $4.3 trillion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.9 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2031. The rise in popularity of dining out culture has significantly propelled the growth of the global food away from home market demand in the past decade. The eating-out culture is the major factor behind the significant growth of quick-service restaurants and popular fast-food chains in developed and developing nations.

Prime determinants of growth

The rapid increase in the female workforce, a reduction in the time for cooking and buying vegetables owing to the busy schedule of both partners, increase in popularity of cloud kitchens, rise in number of domestic and international tourists, and changes in food habits of consumers drive the growth of the global food away from home market. Moreover, the surge in the prevalence of fast-food chains in developing nations presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Sysco Corporation, Yum Brands, Inc., Darden Concepts, Inc., Restaurant Brands International, Inc., Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd., SSP Group Plc, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, Burger King Corporation, Cloud Kitchens, Bid Corporation, Aramark, SATS Ltd., Compass Group PLC, and Sodexo are the major companies profiled in the food away from home (FAFH) market report. These manufacturers are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge and exploit the prevailing food away from home market opportunity.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global food away from home market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The presence of a huge number of restaurant chains across the country coupled with the huge popularity of eating out culture, high disposable income, and surge in penetration of online food delivery platforms are significantly contributing towards the growth of the North America FAFH market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031. The presence of a huge population in China coupled with strong economic growth and the rising penetration of a huge number of fast-food restaurants has led to the growth of the China FAFH market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> The global food away from home market size was valued at $4,266.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $5,848.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2031.

-> By delivery model, the home delivery segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

-> By application, the restaurants segment was valued at $3,136.4 billion in 2021.

-> By region, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,126.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

In addition, the market for food away from home is experiencing growth due to rise in popularity of various cuisines. People all around the world are now aware of other cuisines because of globalization and the free flow of information via the internet. Globally, Chinese and Thai cuisine has been very popular. In addition, over the past ten years, both developed and developing countries have seen a marked increase in the number of restaurants, cafes, bars, and food trucks around the world.

