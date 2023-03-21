Esports Market to See Revolutionary Growth: Activision Blizzard, Modern Times Group, FACEIT
Esports Market Maintaining a Strong Outlook Here’s why?
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Esports Market Insights, to 2028 with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Esports market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Activision Blizzard (United States), Modern Times Group (Sweden), FACEIT (United Kingdom), Gfinity (United Kingdom), Total Entertainment Network (United States), CJ Corporation (South Korea), Turner Broadcasting System (United States), Valve Corporation (United States), Tencent (China), Electronic Arts (EA) (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Esports market to witness a CAGR of 21.0% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Esports Market Breakdown by Type (Live, On-demand) by Revenue (Media Rights, Advertisement, Sponsorship, Ticket & Merchandise, Game Publisher Fees, Other) by Gaming (Real-Time Strategy Games, First Person Shooter Games, Fighting Games, Multiplayer Online Battle Arena Games, Mass Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Esports market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.04 Billion at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.44 Billion.
Definition:
The Esports market refers to the industry built around competitive video gaming. Esports involves organized, multiplayer video game competitions and tournaments, often with professional players and teams. The market encompasses a wide range of activities, including online and offline events, streaming platforms, sponsorships, advertising, merchandise, and more. The Esports industry has grown rapidly in recent years, attracting huge audiences and generating significant revenue from fans, brands, and investors. The global Esports market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by increasing interest from fans and continued investment in the industry.
Market Trends:
Upsurging Popularity of Video Games
Market Drivers:
Increasing Attraction of Young Population towards Esports in Developing Countries
Market Opportunities:
The Issues Associated with Gambling/Betting
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Esports Market: Live, On-demand
Key Applications/end-users of Esports Market: Media Rights, Advertisement, Sponsorship, Ticket & Merchandise, Game Publisher Fees, Other
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Esports Market?
• What you should look for in a Esports
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Esports vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Activision Blizzard (United States), Modern Times Group (Sweden), FACEIT (United Kingdom), Gfinity (United Kingdom), Total Entertainment Network (United States), CJ Corporation (South Korea), Turner Broadcasting System (United States), Valve Corporation (United States), Tencent (China), Electronic Arts (EA) (United States)
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Esports
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Esports for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Overview of Esports Market
Esports Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Live, On-demand)
Esports Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Media Rights, Advertisement, Sponsorship, Ticket & Merchandise, Game Publisher Fees, Other) (2022-2028)
Esports Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Esports Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Esports Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Live, On-demand)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Esports
Esports Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+1 434-322-0091
craig.francis@htfmarketreport.com