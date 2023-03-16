Pita Pit USA Announces Change in Ownership with a Focused Approach on Strengthening its System

The 90-unit Pita Pit franchise is now under new ownership, with Peter Riggs returning as CEO. With 20 years of experience, he looks to reignite the nostalgia of the brand and lead it into the future.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pita Pit USA 4.0, Inc announced the formation of a new parent company and the change in ownership of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho based Pita Pit Inc. The majority shareholders from the previous ownership group in 2018 are back in control of Pita Pit as of March 7, 2023, with Peter Riggs returning to his former role as CEO.

Peter Riggs brings over 20 years experience as both a franchise owner and executive with the Pita Pit brand. He has been actively reviewing the system and operations identifying some key initiatives to reignite the energy and awareness of the company. Here are a few of the initial areas of focus:

Diversifying the menu portfolio

Evaluating partnerships and future areas of opportunity

Systems improvement and simplification

Riggs, CEO of Pita Pit USA 4.0, Inc said, "this is a rare and exciting opportunity to be working with Pita Pit again. It's a brand that I've been able to work with, and be an observer of, for many years. I've always believed in the product and after watching the shifts across the restaurant industry throughout Covid and after, I am confident that with some change in our focus, there can be a bright future for the company."

With a rejuvenated approach, Pita Pit is focused on strengthening the brand across the country and is actively looking to grow its footprint around existing locations. Riggs is heading out on a road trip on March 17th to personally visit every franchise location in the contiguous United States, over the next 30 days.

About Pita Pit

Pita Pit first started franchising in the United States in 1999 and opened its headquarters in Idaho in 2005. Known for its focus on fresh ingredients and healthy food, grilled to order and served in a proprietary Lebanese-style pita wrap, the brand has 90 locations across the country, including locations in Hawaii and Alaska. Since inception, the company has been focused on creating a dining experience that engages the customer for a truly unique build-your-own style menu and has since extended the menu to include gluten-free options and grain bowls to suite changing dietary preferences.

Media Contact

Jordy Power, Pita Pit, 1 2087653326, jordy.power@pitapitusa.com

SOURCE Pita Pit