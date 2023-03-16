Submit Release
MPLX LP 2022 K-1 tax packages now available on company website

FINDLAY, Ohio, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP MPLX today announced that the company's 2022 investor tax packages are now available on its website, https://www.mplx.com. Investors may select the MPLX Tax Reporting Package link under the Investors tab, or use the following link: https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/mplx

Additionally, MPLX plans to mail tax packages beginning March 22, 2023. Questions regarding the Tax Reporting Package for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, can be addressed by calling 1-800-232-0011 (toll free).

About MPLX LP 

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Director
Isaac Feeney, Supervisor

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplx-lp-2022-k-1-tax-packages-now-available-on-company-website-301773563.html

SOURCE MPLX LP

