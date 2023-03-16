Jubilant HollisterStier Announces New President and Upcoming Availability of Expanded Production Capacity for Sterile Injectables

—Chris Preti Brings 25 Years of Broad Pharmaceutical Industry Experience to New Role—

—Planned Capacity Expansion for New Sterile Injectables Line at Spokane Facility Progressing Well—

—Meet Jubilant HollisterStier Representatives at 2023 DCAT Week to Learn More About its Integrated Injectable and Ophthalmic Drug Manufacturing Capabilities—

Jubilant HollisterStier (JHS), a leading US-based pharmaceutical contract manufacturer of sterile fill/finish injectables, ampules, ophthalmics and sterile liquid products announces the appointment of Chris Preti as President. He brings more than 25 years of broad pharmaceutical industry experience to JHS.

Chris Preti has 25 years of varied pharmaceutical experience in research and development, marketing and sales, and operations, including positions of increasing responsibility at Glaxo SmithKline and HollisterStier Allergy, where he was most recently President. Chris holds a Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science degree in Chemistry from Furman University and a Master of International Business Studies degree from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. Chris also completed the program in Transformational Leadership for Executives at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

As previously announced in May 2022, Jubilant HollisterStier's expansion plan that is investing ~285 million (USD) to double its capacity for fill and finish of sterile injectables at its Spokane, Washington facility, is progressing well. The investment is part of the company's cooperative agreement providing 149.6 million (USD) from the US Government to expand its critical vaccine manufacturing capacity in the US.

Chris Preti commented, "This is an exciting time to join Jubilant HollisterStier, as the company continues to expand its capacity to address growing industry demand for the high-quality services we provide. As a leading contract manufacturer of injectable pharmaceutical products and sterile fill/finish injectables, ampules, ophthalmics and sterile liquid products, we are acutely aware of the supply chain issues that continue to challenge manufacturers. With this expansion, we are well-positioned to address the contract manufacturing needs of major producers throughout North America. My decades in the Pharma industry taught me the critical role of manufacturing in achieving commercial success, and I am delighted to be heading up an industry leader committed to providing the highest quality comprehensive services in partnership with our customers."

About Jubilant HollisterStier

Jubilant HollisterStier, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Limited, is a leading integrated contract manufacturer of sterile injectables, ophthalmics, optics, sterile and non-sterile topicals and liquids. With facilities in North America, Jubilant HollisterStier provides specialized manufacturing for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Services include a full range of support to streamline manufacturing, from process qualifications through commercial release. For more information, please visit www.jublhs.com.

About Jubilant Pharma Limited

Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a Company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, is an integrated global pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals with a network of radio-pharmacies in the US, Allergy Immunotherapy, Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non-sterile products and Solid Dosage Formulations through five manufacturing facilities that cater to all the regulated markets, including USA, Europe, and other geographies. The Company has a team of around 3,500 multicultural people across the globe and is committed to delivering value to its customers spread across over 75 countries. It is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceutical companies globally. For more information, please visit www.jubilantpharma.com.

Disclaimer

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential product characteristics and uses, product sales potential and target dates for product launch are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Jubilant Pharmova may, from time-to-time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the regulatory bodies and its reports to shareholders. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005053/en/