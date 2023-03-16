With A CAGR Of 5.6% Exterior Wall Systems Industry Is Projected To Reach $221.9 Billion By 2030

Exterior Wall Systems Market Grow At A CAGR Of 5.6% And Is Projected To Reach $221.9 Billion By 2030

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Exterior Wall Systems Market by Material, Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global exterior wall systems market size was $125.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $221.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific region dominated the global exterior wall systems market accounting for 47.0% share of the market.

A growth in residential and commercial industry drives the demand for exterior wall systems products; thereby, fueling the expansion of the exterior wall systems market. In addition, rise in construction spending in countries such as India, Germany, Japan, the U.S., and others boosts the growth of the market. For instance, expenditure on private construction activities by the U.S. government increased by over 50% and that on public construction grew by over 20% from 2012 to 2020.

The exterior wall systems industry also has a number of opportunities for growth and expansion. As more people become aware of the benefits of energy efficient building materials, the demand for exterior wall systems is likely to continue to increase. Additionally, the industry is well positioned to benefit from the increasing popularity of green building, as exterior wall systems can help to reduce a building's energy consumption.

Finally, the exterior wall systems industry has seen a number of technological advances in recent years, which has enabled manufacturers to produce more efficient and cost effective products. This has helped to reduce the cost of materials and installation, which has boosted the industry's growth.

Overall, the exterior wall systems industry is well positioned for continued growth and expansion. With the right strategies and investments, companies in the industry can capitalize on this growth and continue to provide quality products and services to their customers.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.

The key players profiled in the market report include Etex Group, SCG, Alcoa Corporation, Schweiter Technologies AG, AGC Inc., Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, CSR Limited, CRH, and Cornerstone Building Brands.

