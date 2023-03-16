Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Expected to Reach US$ 28.1 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 10.9% [PDF Version]

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market 1

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing market size is projected to reach $28,098.07 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Tosoh Corporation.



Cardiac biomarkers testing is a group of blood tests that are used to diagnose and evaluate different heart conditions. Biomarkers are substances in the blood that can indicate the presence of disease or damage to the heart muscle.



The most commonly used cardiac biomarkers are troponin, creatine kinase (CK), and myoglobin. Troponin is considered the most specific and sensitive biomarker for cardiac injury, and it is released into the bloodstream when there is damage to the heart muscle. Elevated levels of troponin can be a sign of a heart attack or other serious heart condition.



Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Statistics: The global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing market size was valued at $9,766.93 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $28,098.07 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.



By Biomarkers Type: Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins, Myoglobin, Natriuretic Peptides (BNP and NT-proBNP), Ischemia Modified Albumins, and Other Biomarkers Type



By Application: Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Atherosclerosis, and Others



By Location of Testing: Point-of-care Testing and Laboratory Testing



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Tosoh Corporation.



Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



1) What makes Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Cardiac Biomarkers Testing in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Cardiac Biomarkers Testing market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



