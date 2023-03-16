Breaking Records: Slide Egg Celebrating a Major Milestone of Reaching 0 to 1.5 Million Customers

Slide Egg - 1.5M Million Subscribers Reached

Slide Egg reached a major milestone of 1.5 million subscribers after four years of hard work and perseverance on February 22, 2023. All thanks to you!

UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Considering today's world, effective communication is crucial for the success of any business. And one of the most popular ways of communicating in the corporate world is through presentations. Slide Egg , one of the leading PowerPoint & Google Slides templates providers, enriches the usage of presentation a bit more by providing ready-made free PowerPoint templates and Google slides themes.Our first step:As a baby, we took our first step into the market in October 2018 amidst large market players.Our only motto was and is to empower the world to own presentation experience by accessing over a million PowerPoint template & Google Slides repositories with the dawn of hope, optimism, and greatness.Hard work always pays off:With fervent spirit, we have been constantly providing our services to professionals for educational purposes and personal needs.Our designing team develops quality presentations with transitions, logos, animations, watermarks, and media assets. Our impressive array of high-quality goods is second to none, boasting a vast selection of top-notch products.What do we provide?• 100,000+ Fully Editable Templates• 20,000+ Free Slides• 480+ Categories on Different Topics• 150 million Downloads• 100% Customizable• High-Quality Graphics• PPT Design Service• Google Slides ThemesWe couldn’t have done it without you: 1.5 million customer base:We have reached a significant milestone of 1.5 million subscribers. Thank you for trusting us.After four years of hard work and perseverance, we can finally say that we have accomplished what we set out to do.It has been a journey full of challenges, obstacles, and setbacks, but we never gave up. We kept pushing forward, putting in the time and effort necessary to achieve our goal.This dream came true on February 22, 2023. The success before this was reaching 1 million customers on July 8, 2022, which takes us all the way back to March 19, 2019.Seeing the figures, we hope that our journey will inspire others to keep pushing forward, even when the going gets tough. With determination and hard work, anything is possible.Empowering 1.5 million customers: Our mission continues:We take great pride in being a part of our subscribers' families.Our subscribers have downloaded over 3,200,000+ templates from SlideEgg.Dear subscribers, we want to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude to our subscribers.We empower and inspire our community of 1.5 million subscribers to unlock their full potential and achieve their dreams. And the journey is still on…That said, adopting to the modern technology, we have added over 15,000+ free Google Slides themes in our website that can benefit you to prepare professional presentations.Join the 1.5 million-strong community!Our templates are popular for their professional look and polished finish, making them perfect for any presentations you have.We are consistently working on a variety of new features.In addition, we offer customers affordability with a variety of plans and more advanced options. You can download a professional-grade presentation in a fraction of the time and edit it free of charge.Editing access is available to everyone on the entire part of the template. Every template is customizable and easy to use in PDF, PPT Templates and Google Slides Themes.Come, join our community of 1.5 million subscribers as we explore the fascinating world of success and uncover the insider secrets that lead to greatness. We are excited about our accomplishments and are currently working on launching new features and services to serve you.Stay tuned with us.

Create Stunning Presentations with Slide Egg - The Ultimate PowerPoint Templates & Google Slides Themes Platform