Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market is estimated to be 421.3 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3% - By PMI
The report "Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market, By Product Type, By End User - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market is driven by the growing demand for pet ownership and increasing pet healthcare expenditure. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic conditions such as osteoarthritis, joint dislocations, and fractures in animals is also fueling the demand for veterinary orthopedic implants. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as 3D printing, are allowing for the development of customized and patient-specific implants, which is further contributing to the growth of the market.
The Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market refers to the segment of the animal healthcare industry that specializes in the development, production, and distribution of orthopedic devices used for the treatment of musculoskeletal injuries and disorders in animals. These devices are designed to provide support, stability, and facilitate healing of bones and joints in animals, such as dogs, cats, horses, and other livestock. The Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market includes a wide range of devices, such as plates and screws, pins and wires, joint replacement implants, and external fixators. These devices are typically made of materials such as stainless steel, titanium, and cobalt-chromium alloys, which offer high strength and biocompatibility.
Request Sample for Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4587
Segments Covered in the Report:
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2029. For the purpose of this study, has segmented the global veterinary orthopedic implants market report based on product type, end user, and region.
Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market, By Product Type:
• Plates
• Screws
• Jigs
• Pins & Wires
Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market, By End User:
• Veterinary Hospitals
• Veterinary Clinics
Key Highlights:
• In May 2020, Fidelio Capital has completed its third acquisition in the veterinary orthopedic business with an agreement to acquire a majority ownership of Veterinary Orthopedic Implants (VOI). Together, VOI, BioMedtrix and KYON form a leading global veterinary orthopedic group that complement and strengthen each other. Collectively, they now serve more than 45 markets around the world.
• Infiniti Medical, a USA based designer and distributor of medical devices for the veterinary market, acquired Orthomed Ltd. for an amount undisclosed. Through the acquisition, Infiniti Medical aims to expand its product portfolio by adding products and services from Orthomed. Orthomed Ltd is a UK based provider of orthopedic products and systems in veterinary industry.
Regional Analysis:
The Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market can be segmented into several regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
North America - U.S., Canada
Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on market
With the outbreak of the COVID-19, various businesses are at the forefront to combat this pandemic. The pandemic has hindered the industrial supply chain and also disrupted the product segment. Government across the countries has imposed strict lockdown to limit the spread of disease. The outbreak has directly disturbed the demand and supply chain. This report will quantify the impact of a pandemic on the veterinary orthopedic implants market.
Download free PDF of Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4587
Top Companies Included:
• DePuy Synthes Vet
• Scil animal care
• B.Braun Vet Care
• Veterinary Orthopedic Implants
• KYON, IMEX Veterinary
• Orthomed UK
• Sophiatech
• Ortho
• BioMedtrix
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global veterinary orthopedic implants market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecasted period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.
• Depending upon product type, the plates & screws segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to high consumption of these veterinary plates & screws during veterinary orthopedic processes.
• Depending upon end user, the veterinary hospitals & clinics segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period due to a rise in the number of private clinical practices.
• By region, North America is estimated to be the leading market in the global veterinary orthopedic implants market. Rising number of households owing companion animals in the U.S. and growing healthcare expenditure on the companion animals is expected to propel growth of the veterinary orthopedic implants in this region.
For more Query of this Report:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4587
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Key Trends of Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market:
1. Technological advancements: The market for veterinary orthopedic implants is witnessing a surge in innovation, with manufacturers developing newer and more advanced implants to improve the outcome of orthopedic surgeries in animals. For example, the development of titanium-based implants and 3D printing technology has revolutionized the manufacturing of veterinary orthopedic implants.
2. Increasing pet ownership: The growing trend of pet ownership across the globe has resulted in an increase in the demand for veterinary orthopedic implants. As more pet owners become willing to pay for advanced surgical treatments to improve the quality of life of their pets, the demand for these implants is likely to rise.
3. Focus on minimally invasive surgeries: There is a growing trend towards minimally invasive surgeries in veterinary orthopedics, which has resulted in the development of smaller and more flexible implants that can be easily implanted using less invasive techniques. This trend has led to faster recovery times and fewer complications for the animals.
4. Adoption of regenerative medicine: The use of regenerative medicine in veterinary orthopedics is gaining popularity, as it offers a natural and non-invasive alternative to traditional surgery. Regenerative medicine techniques such as stem cell therapy and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) are being used to promote tissue healing and regeneration.
Similar Reports:
Mammography Market, By Product Type (Digital Systems, Analog Systems, Breast Tomosynthesis, Film Screen Systems, and Other Product Types), By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market, By Product (Monoplace HBOT Devices, Multiplace HBOT Devices, and Topical HBOT Devices), By Application (Decompression Sickness, Wound Healing, Infection Treatment, Gas Embolism, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube