Stephen Fry to Headline Unily’s Employee Experience Conference Unite 23 in London
Addressing an audience of global enterprise leaders, Fry will discuss important themes shaping the future of work and actions needed to create better workplacesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unily, a leading enterprise employee experience platform provider, has today announced that world-renowned author, director, comedian, broadcaster, and actor Stephen Fry will be headlining Unite 23, Unily’s flagship employee experience conference.
Held in London, September 13-14, Unily’s annual Unite conference is the largest gathering of enterprise employee experience leaders anywhere in the world. In its fourth year, Unite 23 returns to bring together thought leaders and enterprise practitioners invested in creating the best workplaces for their people.
Fry will address an audience of communications, HR, and IT professionals to share new ideas on the future of the workplace. Over the course of the session, Fry will discuss important themes from the AI revolution to the workplace stigmas that are preventing us from creating diverse cultures where everyone can belong.
As a keen mental health and wellness advocate, the discussion will also touch on the topic of employee wellbeing. Attendees will hear from Fry on how enterprise leaders can challenge mental-health stigma at work and craft strategies to support employee wellbeing.
"Unite is about bringing inspirational speakers and leaders from diverse backgrounds together to share new perspectives that help us build a better future of work. What better way to set the tone for an electric conference than to open the floor to one of the great thinkers of our time to discuss one the most important topics of today." – Chris Saville, Chief Marketing Officer at Unily
Unite attendees will have the opportunity to pose their own questions to Fry in the final portion of his keynote.
Joining Stephen Fry on the Unite 23 roster
Joining Stephen Fry on the Unite 23 speaker roster, Grace Beverley, the Gen-Z CEO, best-selling author, and host of chart-topping podcast Working Hard, Hardly Working will appear as the Day 2 headline speaker.
Beverley joins the roster to share insights on improving employee productivity, the topic of her best-selling book and podcast. She will discuss her approach to creating winning cultures at her own organizations and how she primes her own workforces to be productive, engaged, and mission-driven.
Alongside Beverley and Fry, Unite 23 will also host talks from enterprise communication, HR, and digital experience leaders including speakers from WSP, Kerzner, National Grid, Pearson, and more to be announced. Speakers will reveal how they are working to improve the employee experience at their own organizations, covering topics from using technology to connect people with purpose at work, to bringing company values to life through strategic employee communications.
Register now for early-bird tickets
Tickets for Unite are available now. Register now to join us in person on September 13-14 or watch select sessions online. Check out the agenda so far and confirm your place at the only employee experience conference you need to attend this year. Tickets are limited.
-END-
About Unily
Unily is the award-winning employee experience platform trusted by the world's largest enterprises to connect and engage their people with a scalable solution that transforms internal communications and boosts productivity. From frontline to HQ, Unily unites people, systems, and knowledge into a seamless digital experience that empowers every employee to do their best work. Unily customers include recognized brands such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Johnson & Johnson, and Best Buy.
About Unite 23
Unite 23 is the only employee experience conference you need to attend in 2023. Get ready for 2 days of keynotes, breakouts, and panels live from London on Sep 13-14. Attend in person or watch select sessions live online. Get inspired with keynotes from Stephen Fry and Grace Beverley. Discover how leading enterprises are transforming employee experience and internal comms with talks from WSP, Kerzner, National Grid, Pearson, and more. Network with the largest gathering of enterprise EX leaders anywhere in the world. Get your sweat on with KOBOX, a fight club meets night club high-intensity boxing class. Party like a Londoner at our London Calling Party with live music from Noasis - the #1 Oasis tribute band. Game on.
Chris Saville
Unily
+44 1483239240
marketing@unily.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram