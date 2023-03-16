With A CAGR Of 12.7% Smart Elevators Industry Is Projected To Reach $37 Billion By 2031

Smart Elevators Industry To Grow At A CAGR Of 12.7% And Is Projected To Reach $37 Billion By 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Elevators Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $37.16 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2020 - 2031. The market, driven by modernization of existing elevator systems, would experience a radical shift by 2031. With large number of new deployment anticipated in developing Asian counties, new deployments of the smart elevators would take over the modernization revenue by 2031. Chinaalone accounts for about 53% of the upcoming high-rise projects across the world.

The global smart elevator market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for efficient and safe vertical transportation solutions. Smart elevators are becoming the new norm in building infrastructure due to their ability to respond to changes in load, traffic patterns and occupancy levels with ease. Moreover, the increasing investments in new construction projects, the growing need for energy efficiency, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), are expected to drive the growth of the smart elevator market.

Growth Drivers The smart elevator market is driven by the increasing need for efficient and safe vertical transportation solutions. Smart elevators are equipped with advanced technologies, such as sensors and AI, that enable them to respond to changes in load, traffic patterns and occupancy levels with ease.

Opportunities

The increasing demand for efficient and safe vertical transportation solutions is expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of the smart elevator market.

Forecast

Forecast

The global smart elevators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period (2020-2031).

