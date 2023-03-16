Automotive Acoustic Material Market : Arch Liner, Head and Bonnet Liner, Dash, Door, Engine Cover, Trunk Trim 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Acoustic Material Market," The automotive acoustic material market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. However, on the basis of forecast analysis, Europe is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing demand for sports and luxury vehicles and the growing popularity of modified antique cars. Also, the growth in constant R&D spending by manufacturers to enhance noise-absorbing levels is driving the automotive acoustic materials market.

The concept of automotive acoustic material is typically attributed to the reduction in the energy of sound waves generated by the vehicle. It is a material that suppresses echoes, reverberation, resonance, and sound reflection to enhance the vehicle’s performance and passengers' riding experience. Various types of materials are used for automotive acoustic according to their properties, such as frequency, composition, thickness, surface finish, and mounting method. The current automotive acoustic material industry is anticipated to be propelled by rising auto sales and the demand for improved comfort and safety features during the upcoming years. Owing to their effectiveness and low weight, sound absorption materials are being employed in the production of automobiles.

Additionally, the market exhibits development prospects due to rise in sales of electric vehicles, increase in need for nonwoven materials, and introduction of autonomous vehicles. For instance, in February 2021, Covestro AG partnered with Ceres Holographics, a Scottish technology provider, to commercialize Bayfol® HX photopolymer films for transparent automotive display applications. The new partnership represents the next stage in automotive acoustics which has already been a long-standing cooperation between the two companies. Furthermore, the rising availability of enhanced head & bonnet liners in automobiles with dampening capabilities to protect against condensation forming on components like spark plugs and minimize the damage in case of an engine fire will provide considerable potential opportunities for the industry

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By material type, the others segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the underbody and engine bay acoustic segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.

By component, the engine cover segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.

The leading players operating in the automotive acoustic material market are 3M Acoustics, BASF SE, Covestro, Freudenberg Group, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, Huntsman, Lyondellbasell, Sika, Sumitomo Riko, and Toray Industries.

