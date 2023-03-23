MEWS - UNDER THE HIGH PATRONAGE OF H.S.H. PRINCE ALBERT || OF MONACO - MAY 3-5 - EYES TO THE FUTURE WEB3 SUMMIT

MEWS_2023 Credit: Mahout Images Credit: EdWright Photos Monaco

ADVANCE ANNOUNCES THE SECOND ANNUAL EDITION OF THE “MEWS” CELEBRATING THE CREATORS, COMPANIES AND COMMUNITIES RESHAPING THE METAVERSE

The Meta Entertainment World event in Monaco armed us with key connections that can help us to co-create a new, globally sustainable metaverse solution.” — Phil Talbot, CEO Authentium powered by Algorand

MONTE CARLO, MONACO, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metaverse Entertainment World Summit (MEWS) announces its 80 nominees for the 2023 MEWS Awards in Monaco.

The MEWS, Under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, addresses to Executives, Investors, Business owners and Family offices in the web3 space, who aim to foster innovation, collaboration, and networking within the Metaverse, Entertainment & Web3 industry, honours the most outstanding achievements in web3, and the thriving Metaverse ecosystem, content, technology, but also cherish values like inclusion, sustainability and philanthropy.

The announcement of the 10 MEWS Award winners is the Highlight of the MEWS Charity Gala on May 4, at the Hotel Hermitage, Sq. Beaumarchais in Monte Carlo, Monaco, with a Metaverse "Foodie Extravaganza" by Michelin-Starred Chef Yannick Alléno, and a bespoke show for Monaco of the "French Twins" Digital Illusionist.

The 2022 MEWS Award Winners were Yat Siu, Coldplay, Addison Rae, Sandbox, Ferrari x Velas, RTFKT, Owo, DWorld, Samsung x Decentraland, and Emilia Clarke with SAMEYOU.

This year’s Nominees range from established brands entering the web3 space, like Adidas, Hublot, CGI, Mondelez, Christies and JP Morgan, Metaverse players like Sandbox, Roblox, Decentraland, NEOM, BAYC, Mythical Games, Nvidia, associations in the impact and sustainability field starting in Web3 like the WWF, Red Cross, Australian Zoo, to rising stars company, and start-ups like Rrreef Resilience, Unextinct, or Backyard Farming (see full list below).

About Metaverse Entertainment World Summit:

The MEWS is a Global Web3 Leadership summit, dedicated to showcasing world premieres, tech, and advancements in the Metaverse entertainment industry. MEWS aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and exchange, providing a platform for industry leaders and creators to connect in the most exclusive B2B setting.

Among the attending world leading companies, partners and sponsors are: Christies, META, Sandbox, Mythical Games, Amazon.

The event will feature six global game changing announcements, keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive demonstrations that showcase the most cutting-edge tech in the Web3 landscape, the Metaverse Academy, and a networking cocktail featuring Web3 artist VNCCII.

The event is covered by international press, Monaco Daily News, Monaco Matin, Nice Matin, and the TV5 Monde television network.

Tickets for the Metaverse Entertainment World Summit and Awards are still available for purchase at www.themews.world. Attendees can choose from a variety of packages, including in-person, and virtual options (subject to availability).

Stay updated on the latest MEWS news by following the event's official social media channels, and check-out who will be winning in 2023.



Full Nominee List:

WWF x Polygon

Rrreef Resilience: Rrreefs x 697 THZ

COP 27 x CGI

Orangutan Outreach x The Giving Block

Australia Zoo, Meadow Labs & Algorand Foundation

Unextinct SPIX's MACAU x Nifty

Backyard Farming

BAYC

Doodle

Vee Friends

WoW

Boss Beauties

Cryptopunks

BetterVerse

Made by Eden

Save the Children x Mondelez

Fashion Impact Fund x No more plastic x DressX

ArtBlocks

Quantum Temple

Chain of Love x OneG8

Red Cross France x The SMURFS SOCIETY

Global Rockstar

Magic Leap

Artblocks x Erick Calderon

Soulja Boy x Limewire (Tidal) x MVMF

Malayka x UrNowhere

David Guetta x Stage 11

Spotify Island x Roblox x Elton John

Coachellaverse x Fortnite (Epic Games)

Vnccii

Gorillaz

Beeple x Christies

Krista Kim

Kevin Abosch

Harm van den Dorpel

Casey Reas

Kim Asendorf

IX Shells

Melissa Wiederrecht

Iskra Velitchkova

ertdfgcvb

Daichi Mori

Ganbrood

JP Morgan x Decentraland

ChatGPT x Be My Eyes

Neom

Discord

Jensen Huang x Nvidia

Nalla Estephan x Metaverso

Art Dao

CALLADITA x Nouns DAO

Thomas Chenu

Phygicode

DFL German Football League x Sorare

Nike x RTFKT (on Roblox)

NFL Rivals & Mythical Games

ASM Monaco x CapitalBlock

ATP Tour x ARt Blocks Engine (Martin Grasser)

Hawk-Eye & World Football

SwimSwam x KAP7 International Inc

Stadiumverse

Bfansport

Adidas x Opensea (TMELAND x Adidas "Landing on OZ" / Ozworld)

Envision Racing x Algorand

One Rare

Mint Films

Epic Games x Ralph Lauren

Veve x Aston Martin

Zepeto x Bvlgari

Metropolisworld x Outlier Ventures x Flare

Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton artworks

Baris Gencel

Hublot & Spatial

Holokit.io

Microsoft Hololens

Enklu

Tree AR & Marshmmellow Laser Feast

OVR Technology

Moonbirdz x Proof Collective

Deadfellowz x Impact

Dada x Rare Art Festival

Rare Pepes

Welcome to the MEWS World