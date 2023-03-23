MEWS - UNDER THE HIGH PATRONAGE OF H.S.H. PRINCE ALBERT || OF MONACO - MAY 3-5 - EYES TO THE FUTURE WEB3 SUMMIT

There were 1,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,306 in the last 365 days.
ADVANCE ANNOUNCES THE SECOND ANNUAL EDITION OF THE “MEWS” CELEBRATING THE CREATORS, COMPANIES AND COMMUNITIES RESHAPING THE METAVERSE
MONTE CARLO, MONACO, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metaverse Entertainment World Summit (MEWS) announces its 80 nominees for the 2023 MEWS Awards in Monaco.
The MEWS, Under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, addresses to Executives, Investors, Business owners and Family offices in the web3 space, who aim to foster innovation, collaboration, and networking within the Metaverse, Entertainment & Web3 industry, honours the most outstanding achievements in web3, and the thriving Metaverse ecosystem, content, technology, but also cherish values like inclusion, sustainability and philanthropy.
The announcement of the 10 MEWS Award winners is the Highlight of the MEWS Charity Gala on May 4, at the Hotel Hermitage, Sq. Beaumarchais in Monte Carlo, Monaco, with a Metaverse "Foodie Extravaganza" by Michelin-Starred Chef Yannick Alléno, and a bespoke show for Monaco of the "French Twins" Digital Illusionist.
The 2022 MEWS Award Winners were Yat Siu, Coldplay, Addison Rae, Sandbox, Ferrari x Velas, RTFKT, Owo, DWorld, Samsung x Decentraland, and Emilia Clarke with SAMEYOU.
This year’s Nominees range from established brands entering the web3 space, like Adidas, Hublot, CGI, Mondelez, Christies and JP Morgan, Metaverse players like Sandbox, Roblox, Decentraland, NEOM, BAYC, Mythical Games, Nvidia, associations in the impact and sustainability field starting in Web3 like the WWF, Red Cross, Australian Zoo, to rising stars company, and start-ups like Rrreef Resilience, Unextinct, or Backyard Farming (see full list below).
About Metaverse Entertainment World Summit:
The MEWS is a Global Web3 Leadership summit, dedicated to showcasing world premieres, tech, and advancements in the Metaverse entertainment industry. MEWS aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and exchange, providing a platform for industry leaders and creators to connect in the most exclusive B2B setting.
Among the attending world leading companies, partners and sponsors are: Christies, META, Sandbox, Mythical Games, Amazon.
The event will feature six global game changing announcements, keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive demonstrations that showcase the most cutting-edge tech in the Web3 landscape, the Metaverse Academy, and a networking cocktail featuring Web3 artist VNCCII.
The event is covered by international press, Monaco Daily News, Monaco Matin, Nice Matin, and the TV5 Monde television network.
Tickets for the Metaverse Entertainment World Summit and Awards are still available for purchase at www.themews.world. Attendees can choose from a variety of packages, including in-person, and virtual options (subject to availability).
Stay updated on the latest MEWS news by following the event's official social media channels, and check-out who will be winning in 2023.
Full Nominee List:
WWF x Polygon
Rrreef Resilience: Rrreefs x 697 THZ
COP 27 x CGI
Orangutan Outreach x The Giving Block
Australia Zoo, Meadow Labs & Algorand Foundation
Unextinct SPIX's MACAU x Nifty
Backyard Farming
BAYC
Doodle
Vee Friends
WoW
Boss Beauties
Cryptopunks
BetterVerse
Made by Eden
Save the Children x Mondelez
Fashion Impact Fund x No more plastic x DressX
ArtBlocks
Quantum Temple
Chain of Love x OneG8
Red Cross France x The SMURFS SOCIETY
Global Rockstar
Magic Leap
Artblocks x Erick Calderon
Soulja Boy x Limewire (Tidal) x MVMF
Malayka x UrNowhere
David Guetta x Stage 11
Spotify Island x Roblox x Elton John
Coachellaverse x Fortnite (Epic Games)
Vnccii
Gorillaz
Beeple x Christies
Krista Kim
Kevin Abosch
Harm van den Dorpel
Casey Reas
Kim Asendorf
IX Shells
Melissa Wiederrecht
Iskra Velitchkova
ertdfgcvb
Daichi Mori
Ganbrood
JP Morgan x Decentraland
ChatGPT x Be My Eyes
Neom
Discord
Jensen Huang x Nvidia
Nalla Estephan x Metaverso
Art Dao
CALLADITA x Nouns DAO
Thomas Chenu
Phygicode
DFL German Football League x Sorare
Nike x RTFKT (on Roblox)
NFL Rivals & Mythical Games
ASM Monaco x CapitalBlock
ATP Tour x ARt Blocks Engine (Martin Grasser)
Hawk-Eye & World Football
SwimSwam x KAP7 International Inc
Stadiumverse
Bfansport
Adidas x Opensea (TMELAND x Adidas "Landing on OZ" / Ozworld)
Envision Racing x Algorand
One Rare
Mint Films
Epic Games x Ralph Lauren
Veve x Aston Martin
Zepeto x Bvlgari
Metropolisworld x Outlier Ventures x Flare
Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton artworks
Baris Gencel
Hublot & Spatial
Holokit.io
Microsoft Hololens
Enklu
Tree AR & Marshmmellow Laser Feast
OVR Technology
Moonbirdz x Proof Collective
Deadfellowz x Impact
Dada x Rare Art Festival
Rare Pepes
Steven Saltzman
