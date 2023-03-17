Bed Head Panel Market for US$ 2.0 billion in 2019 is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% - By PMI
The report "Bed Head Panel Market, By Specialty, By End-use - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bed Head Panel Market refers to the market for a type of furniture that is attached to the head of a bed. A bed head panel can be made of different materials such as wood, metal, or fabric and serves various functions. It can be used as a decorative element, providing an aesthetically pleasing focal point for the bedroom. It can also serve as a functional element, providing support for the pillows and cushions used when sitting up in bed to read, watch TV, or work on a laptop.
Bed head panels can be customized to fit the individual needs and preferences of the user. Some panels come with built-in lighting, USB charging ports, or storage compartments, while others are designed to be adjustable or removable for easy cleaning and maintenance.
Analyst View:
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions
The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as neurovascular diseases, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, urological disorders, and other chronic conditions has significantly increased the hospital admission rate. Bed head panels are one of the essential requirements in hospitals and clinics, as it integrates all essential services (electrical sockets, medical gas outlets) in one complete unit. At present, a large percentage of the population is at risk of developing chronic diseases as a result of elevated blood pressure, obesity, and smoking. According to the who, chronic disease is responsible for 60% of all deaths worldwide. All cardiovascular diseases together cause around 17.9 million deaths every year globally. Similarly, as per the same source, cancer is the leading cause of mortality globally and almost 1 in 6 deaths can be attributed to this disease. Thus, growing hospitalization with an increase in chronic disorders is expected to upsurge the installations of bead head panels, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market.
Increase in Hospitalization Rate
Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have observed increased rates of hospital admissions in recent years due to the high prevalence rate of fatal injuries, and chronic medical ailments. For instance, as per the CDC, chronic disease is the leading cause of death and disability. Six in ten adults in the U.S. have a chronic disease, whereas, four in ten adults are living with two or more. Furthermore, according to the Canadian Institute of Health (CIH), over 17,655 people were hospitalized due to sport-associated injuries from 2016 to 2017.
Scope of Report:
1. Bed Head Panel Fans Market, By Specialty, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
o ICU
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Surgical
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
2. Global Bed Head Panel Fans Market, By End-use, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
o Hospitals
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Clinics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
Key Highlights:
• August 2020, K-beauty conglomerate Amorepacific has discovered the anti-inflammatory effects of exosomes derived from a green tea probiotic obtained from its organic tea plantation on Jeju Island.
• Poland-based company- INMED-Karczewscy launched the latest model of medical gas alarm panel at the MEDICA International Trade Fair 2019. It is used to detect anomalies in the gas supply and warns the user with acoustic and visual signals. It can be settled into a wall or mounted to the front side of other devices. These advancements are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.
• An upsurge in the hospitalization rate due to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is another key reason boosting the growth of the market. With the severe outbreak of this infectious disease, there is an unprecedented global demand for advanced healthcare services and infrastructure to treat infected patients. As one of the essential parts of healthcare services, bed head panels are experiencing an increase in demand from worldwide to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients.
Drivers and Restrains of this Report:
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Bed Head Panel Market for US$ 2.0 billion in 2019 is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of is segmented based on the specialty, end user and region.
• Based on the specialty The ICU segment dominated the bed head panel market with a revenue share of 39.9% in 2019. High admissions rate in the ICUs owing to the mounting number of accidents, the aging population as well as sudden outbreaks of life-threatening infectious diseases is contributing to segment growth. For instance, according to the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) 2018, more than 5 million patients are admitted every year to ICUs for intensive monitoring in the U.S. In addition, key players are focusing on offering innovative products and extensive services, with an aim of increasing and retaining the trust of the end-users. For instance, in March 2020, to support the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill-Rom Inc., doubles the manufacturing of critical care products which includes ventilators, hospital beds, and vitals monitoring devices. The strategic move will expand the customer base and strengthen the industry position of the company. This is expected to support the segment growth during the forecast period.
• By region, Europe dominated the market owing to the availability of a fully integrated network of public hospitals, private hospitals, and other medical service providers which has spurred the number of bed head panel installation in these settings.
