Global Wearable ECG Monitors Market Is Projected To Grow At Almost 22% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the wearable ECG monitors market. As per TBRC’s wearable ECG monitors market forecast, the global wearable ECG monitors market size is expected to grow to $7.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.9%.

The growth in the wearable ECG monitors market is due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest wearable ECG monitors market share. Major players in the wearable ECG monitors market include Apple, GE Healthcare, Withings, Samsung, QardioCore.

Prolonged ambulatory rhythm monitoring is crucial for the diagnosis of intermittent arrhythmia. Conventional technologies for non-invasive rhythm monitoring include Holter monitoring or external cardiac event recorders. However, these traditional technologies have limitations in terms of low sensitivity, low diagnostic yield, and poor patient compliance. Although implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs) help in long-term monitoring, it is an invasive method as it requires minor surgery and is also associated with significant costs. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring. Smart clothing technology is a novel, alternative tool for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring.

•By Type: Wired, Wireless

•By Application: Atrial fibrillation, Angina, Atherosclerosis, Cardiac dysrhythmia, Congestive heart failures (CHF), Coronary artery disease, Heart attack, Bradycardia, Tachycardia

•By Grade: Consumer, Clinical

•By Sales Channel: Online, Pharmacy

•By Geography: The global wearable ECG monitors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wearable ECG monitors are portable medical devices that record electrical signals from the heart and help in detecting medical conditions related to the heart.

