Global Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At More Than 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period
Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2023
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the tumor ablation therapy devices market. As per TBRC’s tumor ablation therapy devices market forecast, the tumor ablation therapy devices market is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.4%.
The growth in the tumor ablation therapy devices market is due to increasing prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest tumor ablation therapy devices market share. Major players in the tumor ablation therapy devices market include Galil Medical Inc., Misonix Inc., HealthTronics, Angiodynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation.
Trending Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Trend
Major companies operating in the tumor ablation therapy devices are focusing on technology advancements for shorter procedures, increased safety, lower exposure to radiation, faster learning curves, and improved outcomes J&J medicals have released a microwave ablation system called NEUWAVE, which is the first minimally invasive device to put electrodes into cancer cells and thereby increase the temperature around them for burning the cancer cells.
Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Segments
•By Technology: Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Irreversible Electroporation Ablation, Other Technologies
•By Treatment: Surgical, Laparoscopic, Percutaneous
•By End User: Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Other End Users
•By Application: Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global tumor ablation therapy devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Tumor ablation therapy devices are minimally invasive devices used in the treatment of tumors, commonly of kidney, liver and lung.
Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:
•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on tumor ablation therapy devices global market size, drivers and tumor ablation therapy devices global market trends, tumor ablation therapy devices industry major players, tumor ablation therapy devices market report and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and tumor ablation therapy devices global market growth across geographies. The tumor ablation therapy devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.
