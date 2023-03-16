Japan Mobile Battery Market to Perceive Substantial Growth during 2030

Japan Mobile Battery Market

Japan Mobile Battery Market Expected to Reach $1.43 billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Japan mobile battery market size was valued at $0.92 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $1.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. Mobile batteries are the batteries used to provide electric power to mobile phones for their operations. Mobile phones or smartphones became the most integral part of everyday life. Mobile phones are not only used for telephonic conversation but also for checking in to places like doctor’s offices, events, movies, and access maps. For using these above-mentioned features, mobile phones must have a longer battery life in one charging cycle. There are different types of battery chemistries used in mobile phones which include lithium-ion, nickel-based, and other batteries. Among these battery types, lithium-ion batteries are the most widely used in mobile phones.

The rise in demand for smartphones from people below the age group of 30 years in Japan is expected to drive the growth of the market during the Japan mobile battery market forecast period. In addition, the increase in the use of two mobile phones such as smartphones and feature phones among professionals is further anticipated to fuel the market growth from 2021 to 2030. However, the low penetration of smartphones among people with age above 60 and the strong presence of featured phones in Japan are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, high concern toward personal & financial security owing to potential risks in online activities in Japan is expected to restrain the growth of the smartphone battery market in the coming years. On the contrary, a rise in R&D activities toward increasing battery life and performance is expected to create opportunities for key players operating in the market from 2021 to 2030.

Depending on the type, the lithium-ion battery segment held the highest market share of around 71.9% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries, owing to the increase in the need for smartphones and the incorporation of additional features such as games, cameras, music players, and video players, which require more energy due to the increased utilization of the processor.

On the basis of application, the smartphone segment holds the largest market share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the consistent growth of smartphones in the Japan mobile industry owing to the rise in demand for smartphones among the age group of 18 to 30 years for social media, gaming apps, and others. In addition, the rise in the replacement of feature phones with smartphones increases the demand for mobile batteries in this segment and thereby is expected to drive the Japan mobile battery market during the analyzed time frame.

On the basis of sales channel, the offline segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%. This is owing to key advantages associated with offline distributors such as maintenance & services, replacement, faster problem resolving associated with battery functions, and others. In addition, Japanese consumers are conservative and price sensitive as compared to other countries in the region, which resulted in driving the trend toward shopping for key mobile accessories such as mobile batteries, covers, and others owing to their faith in offline platforms.

The Japan mobile battery market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., EEMB, LG Corporation, Maxell, Ltd., Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd., Zhuhai CosMX Battery Co., Ltd., TianJin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd., and Amperex Technology Limited.

Other players operating in the value chain of the Japan mobile battery industry are DESAY, BYD, TWS, Zhuhai Coslight Battery, China BAK Battery, ENERDEL, and Others.

COVID-19's impact on the market

The Japan mobile battery market witnessed steady and sluggish growth in 2020, owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has negatively impacted various industries across Japan. In addition, lack of raw materials, temporary shutdown of battery manufacturing, supply-demand imbalance, and others affected the sales of mobile batteries. This further resulted in restraining the growth of the mobile battery market till the effect of the pandemic becomes less. Thus, it is estimated that the step-by-step end of the lockdown and vaccination across the country will boost the economy, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the mobile battery market in Japan in the coming year.

Key Findings Of The Study

