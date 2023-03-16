Health and Wellness Market Set to Skyrocket: Predicted to Reach USD 12.9 Trillion by 2031

Health and wellness

The rise in demand for thermal and mineral springs and spas is boosting the health and wellness market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Health and Wellness Market Size was Valued at USD 4.7 trillion in 2021 and is Anticipated to Garner USD 12.9 trillion by 2031, register a revenue CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Health and wellness refer to a state of being in which an individual's physical, mental, and social well-being is optimized. It involves the active pursuit of practices and habits that promote a healthy lifestyle and prevents diseases and illnesses. Health and wellness encompass a range of factors that contribute to overall well-being, including diet, exercise, sleep, stress management, social support, and access to healthcare.

Increased consumer expenditure on a wide range of health and wellness products and services across the globe is boosting the market growth. The rising burden of mental and physical diseases such as cancer, depression, anxiety, and a variety of others has played a big part in the growth of the health and wellness sector. By Product Type, the beauty & personal care products segment held the highest share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The future of the health and wellness market is very promising, with continued growth expected in the coming years. Here are some of the key trends that are shaping the future of the industry:

• Technology: Technology is driving significant innovation in the health and wellness market, with advances in wearables, apps, and other digital tools creating new opportunities for companies to engage with consumers and provide personalized health solutions.

• Holistic health: There is a growing focus on holistic health, with consumers seeking out products and services that address not just physical health, but also mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

• Personalization: Personalized health solutions are becoming increasingly popular, with consumers looking for products and services that are tailored to their specific needs and preferences.

• Plant-based and natural products: Consumers are increasingly interested in plant-based and natural products, driven by concerns about the environment, animal welfare, and personal health.

• Mental health: Mental health is becoming an increasingly important consideration in the health and wellness market, with a growing number of companies offering products and services to support mental well-being.

• Aging populations: As populations age, there is a growing demand for products and services that support healthy aging, such as supplements, fitness programs, and medical devices.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

• Abbott

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• L'Oréal

• Nestlé

• General Mills Inc.

• Omron Healthcare, Inc.

• Medtronic

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• LifeScan

• Animas LLC

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• The Coca-Cola Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The global Health and Wellness Market is analyzed across Product Type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By Product Type, the Beauty & Personal Care Products segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around one-fourth of the global Health and Wellness Market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The Health & Wellness Food segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global Health and Wellness Market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

