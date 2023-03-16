Japan Surge Protector Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues during 2021 - 2030

Japan Surge Protector Market Size

Japan Surge Protector Market Expected to Reach $575.8 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Japan Surge Protector Market size was valued at $410.4 million in 2020 and is anticipated to generate $575.8 million by 2030. The market is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030. A power surge protector is designed to protect electrical appliances from voltage spikes. These protectors limit the voltage supplied to an electric device by either blocking or shorting any unwanted voltages above a safe threshold limit to the ground. They are used in automatic control buses, electric power supply networks, telephone networks, and various communication systems.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15275

A common surge protector stops voltage spikes and surges, but not the violent, catastrophic burst of current from a close lightning strike. Direct lightning current is simply too big to shield with a little electronic device inside a power strip.

The key factor that drives the surge protector market includes an increase in demand for usage of electrical and electronic appliances in commercial & residential sectors. Moreover, high costs incurred due to electrical equipment downtime have also encouraged the adoption of a whole-house surge protector as it provides safety in industries and residences. Key factors that hamper the market growth are a lack of awareness among small-scale manufacturers and competition from uninterrupted and non-fluctuating power supply systems. On the contrary, growth in awareness of the need for surge protectors, rapid industrialization, and power supply issues in developing countries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The Japan surge protector market is segmented on the basis of type, voltage, application, and sales channel. Depending on the type, the market is divided into type 1, type 2, and type 3. On the basis of voltage, it is categorized into low, medium, and high. Based on application, it is bifurcated into residential, commercial, and industrial. By sales channel, the market is divided into online and offline.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15275

The key players operating and profiled in the Japan surge protector industry report include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Havells, and Vertiv Group Corp.

Key findings of the study

- The Japan Surge Protector Market size is provided in terms of revenue

- In 2020, the industrial segment accounted for about 49.3% of the share of the market and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

- In 2020, the type 1 segment accounted for 44.8% share of the year 2020 in the Japan surge protector market.

- Online sales channel is the fastest-growing segment in the market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021–2030.

- Type 3 is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.6%, throughout the forecast period

- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the Japan surge protector market growth is provided

- The qualitative data in this report aims at the market trends, dynamics, and developments in the Japan surge protector industry

- The Japan surge protector market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth

Procure Complete Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/aac0b19a65a18e14465f29f712ac89d2?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=P21776

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.