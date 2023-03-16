Transforming the Dialysis Industry: Emerging Trends in Wearable Artificial Kidney Market

Wearable Artificial Kidney Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wearable artificial kidney market is an emerging market that is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The wearable artificial kidney (WAK) is a portable device that is designed to mimic the functions of a real kidney. It is intended to help patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) who require continuous dialysis treatment to manage their condition.

The market for wearable artificial kidneys is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and the rising demand for portable and user-friendly dialysis devices. The WAK has the potential to revolutionize the dialysis industry by offering patients greater mobility and flexibility while undergoing dialysis treatment.

Currently, there are several companies that are actively developing wearable artificial kidneys, including Blood Purification Technologies Inc., AWAK Technologies, and Xcorporeal. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to improve the functionality and usability of their devices.

The wearable artificial kidney market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with estimates suggesting that it could reach a value of over $3 billion by 2027. However, there are still several challenges that need to be addressed, such as regulatory hurdles, technical issues, and the high cost of development and production. Despite these challenges, the potential benefits of the WAK for patients with ESRD are significant, and it is likely that the market will continue to grow as more companies enter the space and the technology improves.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Wearable Artificial Kidney Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" In end-stage of a kidney disease, the kidneys are not able to perform their functions such as filtering and eliminating of blood wastes and other fluids. Majority of the people suffering from end-stage kidney disease have to depend on dialysis treatment. Though dialysis eliminates fluids and metabolic wastes, it cannot compensate the lost kidney functions such as regulating metabolism, endocrine function, and homeostasis.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• Due to the COVID - 19 outbreak, majority of healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations have concentrated on diagnostics kits, safety wearables (PPE kits, face shields, masks) and treatment therapies and medication against Novel coronavirus.

• R&D labs are also focusing on finding a breakthrough vaccine against Novel coronavirus

• In addition, the medical professionals are engaged in providing COVID-19 related services, unavailability if experts to conduct cardiac mapping.

• As a result, other healthcare segments have to face negligence.

• The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued some guidelines recently suggesting dialysis patients to minimize their visits if not urgent and dialysis centers to help them identify and handle suspected cases and to minimize exposure to other patients

• Patients with kidney ailments are also asked to take extra precautions as transplant recipients takes immunosuppressive drugs, they are at higher risk of infection from viruses such as cold or flu.

• Some ongoing research have also suggested that people with kidney disorders are more prone to get infected by SARS-CoV-2

• As a result, these creates optimum conditions for the wearable artificial kidney market to flourish due to fear pertaining ongoing pandemic.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Blood Purification Technologies Inc

• International Renal Research Institute of Vicenza

• AWAK Technologies Pte. Ltd.

• San Bortolo Hospital

• Nanodialysis BV

• Kawasumi Laboratories Inc

• Triomed AB

• Asahi Kasei Medical Vo., Ltd

• Dutch Kidney Foundation.

