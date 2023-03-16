Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2023-2030 is expected to experience significant growth | Cook Group, Abbott

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enteral feeding devices market is expected to experience significant growth between 2023 and 2030 due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions that require enteral feeding, such as cancer, neurological disorders, and gastrointestinal diseases. Enteral feeding involves placing a feeding tube into the stomach or intestines of a patient who is unable to consume or absorb enough nutrients to sustain adequate nutrition and hydration.

The market for enteral feeding devices includes a range of products, including feeding pumps, feeding tubes, administration sets, and syringes. These devices are used in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home care settings to provide nutrition and hydration to patients who are unable to eat or drink normally.

The demand for enteral feeding devices is expected to increase as the population ages and the prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions that require enteral feeding continues to rise. Additionally, the development of new technologies and materials is expected to drive innovation in the market, leading to the introduction of new products and improved patient outcomes.

North America is currently the largest market for enteral feeding devices, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to experience the fastest growth due to increasing healthcare expenditure, rising patient awareness, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Overall, the enteral feeding devices market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, driven by demographic trends, technological advancements, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions that require enteral feeding.

Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:

✤ Cook Group

✤ Abbott Laboratories

✤ Cardinal Health, Inc.

✤ Boston Scientific Corporation

✤ CONMED Corporation

✤ Amsino International Inc.

✤ Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

✤ Becton, Dickinson and Company

✤ Braun Melsungen AG

✤ Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

✤ Moog, Inc.

✤ Vygon S.A

✤ Dynarex Corporation

✤ Medela AG

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Segment Analysis

This chapter analyzes different segments of the market in order to understand consumer needs and behaviors toward the consumption of the same. The Enteral Feeding Devices market is segmented into type, application, product, service, and end users. It also assesses the improving purchasing power and the economic recession and progression that is likely to impact the segments of the global Enteral Feeding Devices market.

Segment By Product Type:

Feeding Tubes

Nasogastric Tube with ENFit Connector

Orogastric Tube

Nasoenteric Tube

Nasojejunal

Nasoduodenal

Oroenteric Tube

Gastrostomy Tube (G Tube) with ENFit Connector

PEG (Percutenous Endoscopic Gastrostomy) Tube

PRG (Percutaneous Radiologic Gastrostomy) Tube

Button Tubes

Jejunostomy Tubes

PEJ (Percutaneous Endoscopic Jejunostomy) Tube

PRJ (Percutaneous Radiologic Jejunostomy) Tube

Feeding Pumps (Peristaltic Silicone)

Administration Reservoir

Extension Feeding Set

With ENFit Connector

Without ENFit Connector

Enteral Syringes

Others

Segment By Application:

Diabetes

Oncology

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Hypermetabolism

Others

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Enteral Feeding Devices , with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Enteral Feeding Devices .

The Enteral Feeding Devices market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of sales volume and revenue, considering 2030 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2023 to 2030. This report segments the global Enteral Feeding Devices market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by types, application, and by players, are also provided. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

The report will help the Enteral Feeding Devices manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, product type, application, and regions.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. This report has studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and sales by manufacturers for the period 2023-2030. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Enteral Feeding Devices market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Enteral Feeding Devices market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Most Critical Questions

1)What is the market size of the Enteral Feeding Devices market at the global level?

2) Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Enteral Feeding Devices ?

3) Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers?

4) Which is the preferred age group for targeting Enteral Feeding Devices for manufacturers?

5) What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?

6) What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Enteral Feeding Devices market?

7) Which is the leading region/country for the market’s growth? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?

8) How are the emerging markets for Enteral Feeding Devices expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?

9) Who are the major players operating in the global Enteral Feeding Devices market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?

Some of the Points covered in the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Research Report are:

Chapter 1: Overview of the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market

• Definition

• Specifications

• Classification

• Applications

• Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

• Manufacturing Cost Structure

• Raw Material and Suppliers

• Manufacturing Process

• Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3: Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region

• Sales

• Revenue and market share

Chapter 4, 5, and 6: Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type, Application & Players/Suppliers Profiles

• Market Share by Type & Application

• Growth Rate by Type & Application

• Drivers and Opportunities

• Company Basic Information

Continued………….

Finally, the report Enteral Feeding Devices Market provides an industry development game plan, the industry information source, research findings, an appendix, and a conclusion. The report offers precise clarification of the market by highlighting the market manufacturing procedure, market competitors, sellers, and merchants’ classification, the implementation of innovation, and business improvement designs. All these details will reassure clients of future plans and actions intended to compete with other players in the market. Further, the most recent improvements in the market are displayed.