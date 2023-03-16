Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the pulse oximeters, spirometers market. As per TBRC’s pulse oximeters, spirometers market forecast, the global pulse oximeters, spirometers market size is expected to grow to $5.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.3%.

The increased prevalence of COPD among the population will increase the demand for medical equipment like pulse oximeters and spirometers for diagnosis and therapy maintenance. North America is expected to hold the largest pulse oximeters, spirometers market share. Major players in the pulse oximeters, spirometers market include Smiths Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vyaire Medical, Schiller AG, General Electric Company, Masimo Corporation.

Companies in the pulse oximeters and spirometer market are increasingly focusing on developing smart and wireless oximeters and spirometers. The use of wireless technology in monitoring devices is trending nowadays, which enhances its ease of usage and data analysis. The integration of wireless technology allows the transfer of data from the device to a smartphone or a wireless device through Bluetooth or cellular connection for data processing and then to display the results. In 2020, Masimo, an American manufacturer of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, received the first FDA clearance for a fingertip pulse oximeter that can measure respiration rate. In addition, the device will also measure oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, and Masimo’s Pleth Variability Index (PVi).

•By Product Type: Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers

•By End Use: Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Clinical Laboratories, Industrial settings

•By Application: Diagnostic, Treatment Monitoring

•By Geography: The global pulse oximeters, spirometers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pulse oximeters, spirometers are used in the diagnosis of respiratory diseases. A pulse oximeter is a non-invasive medical device that is used to monitor the amount of oxygen carried by the body. A spirometer is an apparatus used to measure the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the lungs and the rate of exhalation.

