Renewable Energy Market is estimated to be US$ 1936.14 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% - By PMI
The report "Renewable Energy Market - By Types By End-user - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029’’COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Renewable Energy Market accounted for US$ 881.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1936.14 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3%.
Renewable energy sources are becoming increasingly popular as the world looks to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate climate change. Renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy offer a sustainable alternative to traditional energy sources such as coal, oil, and gas. This report aims to provide an introduction to the renewable energy market by conducting market research and analysis.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 881.7 billion
CAGR – 8.3%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020 - 2030
Key Highlights:
• In November 2021, India unveils renewable energy ambitions with big solar push. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India to produce more energy through solar and other renewables than nation’s entire grid by 2030.
• In October 2021, Shri R K Singh, Union Minister of Power & New and Renewable Energy, launched the new market segment, Green Day Ahead Market (GDAM).
Analyst View:
Renewable energy sources include wind, steam, tides, sunlight, biomass, and other natural resources, and is a primary driver of worldwide market growth. Furthermore, the renewable energy producing technology requires relatively little maintenance, which is a key driver in the target market's expansion. Furthermore, the production of renewable energy is safe for the environment and human health because it produces no greenhouse gases or pollutants, which are the driving forces behind worldwide market expansion. However, the target market's growth is being stifled by a lack of renewable energy storage capacity.
Key Market Insights from the report:
• Renewable Energy Market accounted for US$ 881.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1936.14 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3%. Global Renewable Energy is segmented into type, end-user and region.
• Based on Type, the Global Renewable Energy Market is segmented into Geothermal Energy, Hydroelectric Power, Wind Power, Solar Energy, and Bioenergy.
• Based on End-user, the Global Renewable Energy Market is segmented into Industrial, Residential, Commercial, and Others.
• By Region, the Global Renewable Energy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Company Profiles:
Key players in the global Renewable Energy Market includes ABB Ltd., General Electric, The Tata Power Company Limited, Innergex Renewable Energy, Alterra Mountain Company, ENERCON GmbH, Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd., UpWind Solutions, Inc., Geronimo Energy, and Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Drivers and Restrains of Ginger Market:
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Increasing competition: Businesses are looking to market research to help them achieve a competitive advantage as competition in several industries heats up. It is anticipated that this will continue to fuel demand for research services in the years to come.
• Technological advancements: Technology development has made it possible for market research to become more complex and efficient. This is increasing the need for research services by enabling researchers to obtain and analyse data more rapidly and correctly.
• Rising customer expectations: Businesses must comprehend customer wants and preferences in order to be competitive as customers become increasingly discriminating and demanding. This is increasing the need for research services that may aid companies in understanding their clients.
Restrains:
• Budget constraints: Market research may be pricey, especially for startups or companies operating in undeveloped nations. This may act as a barrier to entry for some organisations and restrain the market research industry's expansion.
• Data privacy concerns: Particularly in light of recent data breaches and controversies, the gathering and use of personal data is becoming a more delicate topic. As a result, market research procedures are being examined more closely, which may restrict the kinds of data that may be gathered and evaluated.
• Lack of skilled professionals: A variety of abilities, including data analysis and report writing, are needed for market research. Nonetheless, there is a lack of qualified workers in the sector, particularly in some areas. Because of this, the market research industry may develop more slowly and firms that need research services may pay more for such services.
