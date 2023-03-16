Everything as a Service Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Everything As A Service Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Everything As A Service Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

March 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Everything as a Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the everything as a service market. As per TBRC’s everything as a service market forecast, the everything as a service market size is expected to grow to $1140.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.8%.

The increase in demand for subscription-based pricing models is expected to propel the growth of the everything-as-a-service market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest everything as a service market share. Major players in the everything as a service market include Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Google LLC, AT&T Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Accenture plc, Orange Business Services.

Trending Everything as a Service Market Trend

The adoption of artificial intelligence and IoT as a service is a key trend gaining popularity in the everything as a service market. Internet of Things (IoT) services are a collection of end-to-end services that allow businesses to design, develop, deploy, and run IoT solutions, including advisory consulting for IoT planning. The outsourcing of artificial intelligence (AI) is done through a third-party service called artificial intelligence as a service (AIaaS). With AI as a service, people and businesses may experiment with the technology for a variety of uses with a smaller initial investment and lesser risk. IoT-as-a-Service enables businesses to swiftly harness the full potential of connected devices, adopt cutting-edge technologies, and shorten the time to value. For instance, in May 2021, Google LLC, a US-based technology company, introduced Vertex Al cloud services that are completely managed and are Al-based. This platform solution is intended to assist businesses in expediting the implementation and maintenance of Al models. Vertex AI unifies the Google Cloud services used for machine learning development under a single UI and API. Companies can quickly train and compare models in Vertex AI using AutoML or custom code training, and all of their models are kept in a single model repository. On Vertex AI, these models can now be deployed to the same endpoints.

Everything as a Service Market Segments

• By Offerings: Solutions, Services

• By Enterprise: Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

• By End-User: BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Metals and Mining, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global everything as a service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Everything as a Service is a collective term that refers to the delivery of everything as a service that is used to deliver technologies to the users, as a service, over the internet. It includes all of the various services, tools, and technology that manufacturers offer to consumers across a network or over the internet, as an alternative to delivering them locally or onsite to an organization.

