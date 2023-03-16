Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the antiemetics and antinauseants market. As per TBRC’s antiemetics and antinauseants market forecast, the global antiemetics and antinauseants market size is expected to grow to $9.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.0%.

The antiemetics and antinauseants market is driven by the increase in the prevalence rate of cancer. North Americais expected to hold the largest antiemetics and antinauseants market share. Major players in the antiemetics and antinauseants market include Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck.

Trending Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Trend

Manufacturers are exploiting nanotechnology in the antiemetics and antinauseants market to deliver therapeutic agents to specifically targeted sites in a controlled manner through Nanomedicine and Nano delivery systems. Nanomedicine is the medical application of nanotechnology which uses nanoparticles to enhance the action of the drug in treatment and nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures, and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale. The antiemetic and antinauseant drug manufacturers are inclining more toward the use of Nanomedicine or Nano drugs to make the drug effective and increase their revenues. For instance, Merck & Co., an American multinational pharmaceutical company manufactured Aprepitant under the brand name Emend. It is the first FDA-approved drug for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) that uses nanotechnology to increase the absorption of the drug more easily and efficiently.

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Segments

• By Drug: Dopamine antagonists, NK1 receptor antagonist, Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists), Cannabinoids, Benzodiazepines, Anticholinergics, Steroids, 5-HT3 receptor antagonists, Other Drug Types

• By Application: Chemotherapy, Motion sickness, Gastroenteritis, General anaesthetics, Opioid analgesics, Dizziness, Pregnancy, Food poisoning, Emotional stress, Other Application Types

• By End Users: Hospital, Medical Center, Clinic, Research Institutes

• By Geography: The global antiemetics and antinauseants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global antiemetics and antinauseants market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiemetics-and-antinauseants-global-market-report

The antiemetics and antinauseants refer to drugs that are used in the prophylaxis or management of vomiting that results from emetogenic chemotherapy, and for the management of postoperative nausea and vomiting. Antiemetic and antinauseant drugs prevent, control, or treat, nausea and vomiting caused in general or by other medications, frequent motion sickness, infections, stomach flu, or chemotherapy. These drugs reduced the symptoms of nausea or vomiting by blocking signal messages to the part of the brain that controls nausea and vomiting.

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on antiemetics and antinauseants market size, drivers and trends, antiemetics and antinauseants global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and antiemetics and antinauseants market growth across geographies. The antiemetics and antinauseants global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

