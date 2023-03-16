Proposed amendment to Nebraska LB626 Heartbeat Act is a pro-abortion compromise
Proposed amendment to Nebraska LB626 Heartbeat Act is a pro-abortion compromise
While a heartbeat ban would prevent over 80 percent of all NHHS reported abortions, a twelve week ban would allow over 90 percent of them"”OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An amendment to the LB626 Nebraska Heartbeat Act would expand abortion access from the recognized six week ban after a fetal heartbeat is detected, to a twelve week ban. As has been widely reported, a six week ban would prevent over 80 percent of all reported surgical and prescribed chemical RU486 abortions, according to the Nebraska Health and Human Services 2021 Statistical Report of Abortions. But a twelve week ban would allow about 90 percent of these reported abortions, as the vast majority of all abortions happen at or before 12 weeks, according to the same report by the NHHS.
— David Zebolsky, Nebraskans Embracing Life
RU486 prescribed chemical abortions are trending up, year after year, as NHHS has reported 55.5 pct of all abortions in 2017, compared with 72.4 pct in 2021, all should have been prescribed at ten weeks or less, according to the FDA. The proposed amendment would allow all of them plus any surgical abortion up to 12 weeks.
Senator Merv Riepe from District 12 in Nebraska has proposed this amendment to drastically alter LB626, in spite of co-sponsoring the original bill, and voting it out of committee just a few weeks ago. He indicated in pre-election pro-life surveys that his position was 100 percent pro-life from conception, without compromise. The amendment would not only compromise LB626, but it would only save a comparatively few hundred lives, compared to thousands of lives each year without such an amendment.
LB626 is already a weak pro-life bill, with no protections for rape and incest abortions, though comparatively few reported in 2021 (16 from sexual assault, and 0 from incest- neither exceptions are included in the proposed amendment). LB626 also does not protect against abortions prior to fetal heartbeat, in vitro fertilization abortions, or abortions from contraceptive use. While LB626 has “life of the mother” protections, no abortions have been reported since at least 2016 due to similar concerns.
Nebraskans are overwhelmingly in favor of an abortion ban, easily in the majority to advance LB626 to the governors desk. LB626 would restrict access to abortion from fetal heartbeat and prevent most reported abortions, saving Nebraska lives. All Nebraska state senators should recognize these facts, and that most Nebraskans expect their representatives to restrict and end abortion.
NebraskansEmbracingLife.org encourages pro-life Nebraskans to contact their senators and reject the Riepe amendment. We support LB626 without compromise and without pro-abortion amendments.
David Zebolsky
Nebraskans Embracing Life
+1 402-399-0299
david@nebraskansembracinglife.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
LB626 Nebraska Heartbeat Act proposed amendment is pro-abortion