Home Healthcare Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Home Healthcare Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the home healthcare equipment market. As per TBRC’s home healthcare equipment market forecast, the home healthcare equipment market size is expected to grow to $45.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The rise in the ageing population is expected to propel the growth of the home healthcare equipment market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest home healthcare equipment market share. Major players in the home healthcare equipment global market include LifeScan Inc., Microlife Corporation, A&D Company Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Healthcare, Panasonic.

Trending Home Healthcare Equipment Market Trend

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the home healthcare equipment market. Companies operating in the home healthcare equipment market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2022, CommScope, a US-based network infrastructure provider, launched the HomeSight system for healthcare and homecare. This system integrates a TV-connected smart camera with an edge computer, a robust cloud service for data transfer and device administration, environmental sensors, and an LTE connectivity module for households without broadband access or as a backup connection. This enhanced end-user experience improves patient availability, engagement, and uptake of care services, while minimising the need for in-person appointments or visits.

Home Healthcare Equipment Market Segments

• By Product: Blood Glucose Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Rehabilitation equipment, Other Product

• By Service: Rehabilitation, Infusion Therapy, Unskilled Care, Respiratory Therapy, Pregnancy Care, Skilled Nursing, Hospice and Palliative Care

• By Application: Diagnostics and Monitoring, Therapeutics, Care and Rehabilitation, Other Application

• By End User: Hospitals or Clinics or Diagnostic Lab, Research and Development Centre, Home Care Settings

• By Geography: The global home healthcare equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Home healthcare equipment refers to the equipment that provides a medical purpose, can sustain repeated usage, and is suitable for use at home. Home healthcare equipment is used to serve a medical purpose and is appropriate for use in the home.

