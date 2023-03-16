Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market. As per TBRC’s masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market forecast, the global masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market size is expected to grow to $19.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growth in the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market is due to rise in the outbreak of airborne diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market share. Major players in the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market include 3M Company, Smith and Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries.

Trending Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Market Trend

Per TBRC’s masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market analysis, the shift towards disposable devices in developed countries is one of the major trends in the market. Disposable masks eliminate the need for product sterilization and reduce cross-contamination with other reusable products. They are also cost-effective, prevent contamination, and reduce hospital stay, whereas reusable non-woven, masks need to be decontaminated, washed, sterilized for every reuse. Although, reusable surgical face masks can be sterilized and laundered for reuse but are less protective and more time-consuming for production as well as washing and sterilization for reuse.

Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Market Segments

• By Type: N95 Respirator, Common Grade Surgical Mask, Other Types (Comfort Masks/Dust Masks)

• By End-User: Hospital and Clinics, Individual, Industrial, Other End Users

• By Nature: Reusable, Disposable

• By Geography: The global masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The N95 respirators and other surgical masks are used as personal protective equipment to protect the wearer from airborne particles and liquid contaminating the face. The N95 respirators and other surgical masks are available in a variety of thicknesses and liquid contact protection levels. These characteristics may also have an impact on how readily people can breathe through the surgical mask and how well it protects people.

Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) global market research insights on masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) global market size, drivers and trends, masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market major players, masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market growth across geographies.



