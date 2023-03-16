Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test ¬market. As per TBRC’s lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market forecast, the global lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market size is expected to decline to $7.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of -5.5%.

The demand for point-of-care testing under home care settings is expected to drive the Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test market. North America is expected to hold the largest lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market share. Major players in the lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Trending Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Market Trend

Companies are collaborating to launch new products. In May 2020, Lateral Flow Diagnostic Company Mologic Ltd., which has teamed up with Biosure Ltd., the developer of the only CE-approved HIV home testing kit, to develop a COVID-19 antibody self-test. The companies combine Mologic's validated IgG lateral flow test strip with Biosure's test kit. In July 2020, MP Biomedicals Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd collaborated with a Singapore company A*STAR to create the ASSURE® SARS-CoV-2 IgG / IgM rapid antibody test kit to detect IgG and IgM antibodies in a person infected with SARS-CoV-2. The kit delivers precise results in very less time as less as 15 minutes and uses the lateral flow method.

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Market Segments

• By Technique: Competitive Assay, Sandwich Assay, Multiplex Detection Assay

• By End User: Hospital & Clinic, Diagnostic Laboratory, Home Care, Other End Users

• By Application: Infectious Disease, Pregnancy & Fertility, Toxicology, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lateral-flow-immunoassay-based-rapid-test-global-market-report

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test is a simple technology-based diagnostic device that is used to determine the presence of a target such as pathogens or biomarkers in samples collected from the human body. These samples may include urine, saliva, blood, sweat and other fluids.

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market size, drivers and trends, lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market growth across geographies. The lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



