Pat Sullivan Joins the Board of Directors for Haiku Inc.

Haiku Inc., the leading cybersecurity video game company, announced today that Pat Sullivan has joined its board of directors.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sullivan brings a wealth of experience in applying advanced technology to complex military problems, as well as extensive experience in executive leadership and advisory roles.

Sullivan's career spans over three decades, with the first half serving as an engineer in the Navy and applying advanced technology to intelligence and special operations missions. In the second half of his civilian Navy career, he held senior executive service (SES) positions, including NAVWAR’s Head of Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Information Operations, Executive Director for PEO C4I, and then the Executive Director for NAVWAR. Sullivan retired from federal service as a Tier 3 SES in July 2020.

"Pat's experience and expertise in applying advanced technology to hard military problems, as well as his extensive leadership experience, make him an invaluable addition to our board," said Haiku Inc. CEO Eric Basu. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to his contributions to driving our company's success."

Sullivan has also served on several advisory boards, including the UCSD ECE Department Industrial Advisory board for about 20 years, San Diego EDC Board for about 4, and the San Diego CCOE Advisory Board since its inception. After retiring, he started Pat Sullivan Consulting and works with clients to help improve their product and service offerings., and he also has his own clients. In his consulting business, he mostly focuses on scouting for and applying advanced technology to hard military problems. He also works in mergers and acquisitions to analyze and apply due diligence to company valuation.

"I am honored to join the board of directors for Haiku Inc.," said Sullivan. "I am excited to contribute my experience and expertise to help guide the company's growth and success in the cybersecurity industry."

Sullivan's appointment to the board is effective immediately.