Data Monetization Market is estimated to be US$ 15.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.8% - By PMI
The report "Global Data Monetization Market, By Method, By Industrial Vertical, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of “Data Monetization Market accounted for US$ 2.02 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 15.84 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.84%”
The practice of monetizing data assets in order to produce measurable economic benefits from available data sources or real-time streamed data is known as data monetization. Data monetization helps to support data created by corporate activities, as well as other elements such electronic devices and sensors that are part of the internet of things. The information acquired is then used to derive significant insights for determining economic worth or service exchange. By investing in an analytics platform based on the requirements, data monetization may assist enterprises in reducing data storage costs or increasing revenue.
Key Highlights:
• In August 2021, AnalyticsIQ, the leading predictive analytics innovator and marketing data creator, today announced the launch of their new e-commerce store for audience data. The store is built with Narrative’s new Data Shops offering, which enables companies to effortlessly spin up a branded data shop that lets data users easily find, purchase, and leverage a variety of proprietary data assets via a familiar e-commerce experience.
Analyst View:
The worldwide data monetization industry is growing due to rising data volumes and improved ability to acquire a diverse variety of data kinds. Additionally, the growing use of external data sources, combined with market competitors' focus on developing technologically improved solutions, is likely to drive the worldwide data monetization market forward over the forecast period. Furthermore, the worldwide data monetization market is expected to develop due to widespread acceptance of data monetization by mobile carriers and the BFSI industry, advancements in technology, and a growing desire to find new revenue sources. However, rising worries about data privacy and ownership, as well as a lack of awareness about the potential benefits of data monetization, are impeding the market's expansion.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/899
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Data Monetization Market accounted for US$ 2.02 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 15.84 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.84%. The Global Data Monetization Market is segmented based on the method, industrial vertical, application and region.
• By Method, the Global Data Monetization Market is segmented into Direct Monetization and Indirect Monetization.
• By Industrial Vertical, the market is segmented into Finance, Retail, Telecommunication & IT Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense and Others.
• By Application, the market is segmented into Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain Management, Capital Asset Management and Remote Equipment Monitoring.
• By Region, the Global Data Monetization Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America on the basis of region is expected to hold maximum share in the growth of the global data monetization market.
Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis:
• Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
• DR Impact Analysis
• PEST Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Opportunity Orbit
• Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Regional Trends
• Market Investment Feasibility Index
• Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in the global Data Monetization market include Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture, Monetize Solutions, Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Adastra Corporation, CellOS Software Ltd, Infosys Limited and Mahindra Com Viva.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Buy Now:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/buy_now/899?licence=4500&report_type=Data+Monetization+Market&v1_licence_type=press_id
Key Questions Asked:
• What are the global trends in the Data Monetization Market?
• What are the key trends in the industry, and how are they affecting the Data Monetization Market?
• What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Data Monetization Market?
• How does the product or service compare to similar offerings in the Data Monetization Market in terms of features, price, and quality?
• What is the customer buying journey for the product or service, and what are the key touch points in that journey?
• What are the potential barriers to entry for new competitors in the Data Monetization Market?
Key Reason to Purchase Data Monetization Market:
1. Diversification of Revenue: Data monetization can provide a new revenue stream for companies that have a significant amount of data but are not currently using it to generate revenue. This can help businesses to diversify their revenue streams and reduce their dependence on traditional sources of revenue.
2. Competitive Advantage: By monetizing their data, businesses can gain a competitive advantage over their rivals. By leveraging insights from their data, companies can make better decisions, develop more effective marketing campaigns, and create new products and services that meet customer needs more effectively.
3. Cost Savings: Data monetization can also help businesses to save money. By selling their data or using it to develop new products, companies can offset the costs associated with data storage, processing, and analysis.
4. Improved Customer Experience: By leveraging insights from their data, companies can improve the customer experience. For example, they can use data to personalize marketing campaigns or to develop new products that better meet customer needs.
5. Increased Efficiency: By monetizing their data, businesses can improve their operational efficiency. For example, they can use data to optimize supply chain management or to improve inventory management.
Overall, data monetization can provide significant benefits to organizations, including new revenue streams, competitive advantages, cost savings, improved customer experience, and increased efficiency.
About Prophecy Market Insights:
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Check out more studies published by Prophecy Market Insights:
• Data Protection Market - By Components (Solutions (Data Backup and Recovery, Data Archiving and Rediscovery, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Identity and Access Management, and others) and Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-Users (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030
• Data Preparation Market - By Deployment (On-premise, and Cloud-based), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-user Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication and Other End-user Verticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube