Whole Naturals Castile Soap is VEGAN, made with only plant-based USDA certified organic carrier oils and is EWG certified.

LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whole Naturals is thrilled to announce the launching of their flagship product Whole Naturals PURE CASTILE SOAP. Whole Naturals is the 1st Castile Soap Company in the USA to be Certified Palm Oil Free.

Whole Naturals a family owned, US based small business, which began in 2020 with the goal of bringing the finest quality soaps and beauty products that are hypoallergenic, biodegradable and environmentally friendly. In fact, Whole Naturals Castile Soap is VEGAN, made with only plant-based USDA certified organic carrier oils and is EWG certified. At Whole Naturals, we are committed to never using herbicides or pesticides and keeping our environmental footprint small through every step of the production process.

Our Pure Castile Soap is developed using an organic blend of carrier oils that are a source of unique vitamins and antioxidants that create the ultimate hypoallergenic skincare solution leaving your skin smooth and hydrated, without clogging your pores.

What are the benefits of Castile Soap?

“The best part of our Whole Naturals Pure Castile Soap is the versatility!” says Yohan, Founder of Whole Naturals. “Not only is our Whole Naturals the first Castile Soap Company to be proudly Certified Palm Oil Free, it has nearly an infinite amount of uses! From the shelf to the shower, from pets to garages, Castile soap will be the only cleaning product you will need for your entire household.”

"What I love most about Castile Soap is our community. Our community shares new and innovative ways that they use our soap and we love engaging with our community.” continues Yohan.

You will love the variety of household uses. From shelf to shower (and everywhere in between).

