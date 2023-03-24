Fragnova introduces the RareForm Engine

Fragnova Introduces the Groundbreaking Game Development Solution for User-Generated Content, the RareForm Engine

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the gaming industry has seen a rise in user-generated content (UGC), as players want more control over the look and feel of their gaming experiences. This trend has been driven by the desire for games that are more personalized and unique. However, while blockchain technology can help players truly own their digital assets, its use in games has been limited and plagued by poor user experience. In fact, many players find it difficult to navigate the complex world of blockchain and crypto (and we don’t blame them).

Introducing RareForm Engine, the modular game creation system

Fragnova is changing how we think about UGC in gaming. The Fragnova Network offers a modular game creation system called the RareForm Engine, where live games can be edited collaboratively, in real-time using AI-assisted tools and and the innovative code crystals, a 3D programming language.

The Rare Engine, integrated with the Fragnova Netwrok, allows users to customize not only player items but most game components as well, including low-level parts of a game engine, such as networking and rendering pipelines, that have typically been off-limits to developers. Users can create their own unique gaming experiences, tailoring everything from the look and feel of the game to the way it plays.

Fragnova stores these components on-chain as native assets, called Protos and Fragments, which are a flexible and improved version of NFTs. These assets have a sophisticated permission system and royalty distribution, ensuring players are rewarded for their contributions.

In summary, Fragnova is leading the way in UGC for gaming with a modular game creation system that uses native assets stored on-chain. This makes UGC more secure, accessible, and controlled by the players. The platform is opening new opportunities for creativity and collaboration in the gaming industry, and more innovative solutions are expected as more players become aware of the benefits of blockchain technology and UGC.

- Fragnova will be at this year’s Game Development Conference, at GDC Play, showcasing the Fragnova Network and RareForm Engine.

- RareForm Engine’s first demo will be released early Q2 2023.

- RareForm Engine’s playable demo will be released to the public later this year.

- Learn more about the Fragnova Network and RareForm Engine in Fragnova’s whitepaper

About Fragnova

Founded in 2021 by Giovanni Petrantoni, the Fragnova Foundation is a Singapore-based non-profit organisation with the vision of revolutionising gaming and bringing a more decentralised, creator-centric approach to development. Prior to founding Fragnova, Giovanni built game engines as a Senior Software Developer at Silicon Studio, the largest Japanese game engine developer owned by industry heavyweights including Sony PlayStation and Square Enix.

The Fragnova Network is a community-driven platform that aims to empower content creators, giving them the right tools and perpetual royalties for their work while providing immutable storage that will preserve their creations forever. To learn more, please visit fragnova.com.