Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market is estimated to be US$ 9.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.30% - By PMI
The report “Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market, By Type, By Application , and By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
The ICU is where critically ill patients receive life-saving care, and the equipment used in these settings must be of the highest quality and reliability”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (ICU) EQUIPMENT MARKET accounted for US$ 6.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 9.8 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. An medical care unit (ICU), also referred to as an intensive therapy unit or intensive treatment unit (ITU) or critical care unit (CCU), may be a special department of a hospital or health care facility that gives medical care medicine. Intensive care units cater to patients with severe or life-threatening illnesses and injuries, which require constant care, close supervision from life support equipment and drugs so as to make sure normal bodily functions. They’re staffed by highly trained physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists who concentrate on caring for critically ill patients. ICUs also are distinguished from general hospital wards by a better staff-to-patient ratio and access to advanced medical resources and equipment that's not routinely available elsewhere. Common conditions that are treated within ICUs include acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock, and other life-threatening conditions.
— Prophecy Market Insights
The report “Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market, By Type (Mechanical Ventilators, Cardiac Monitors, Equipment for Constant Monitoring, Feeding Tubes, Nasogastric Tubes, Suction Pumps, and Drains & Catheters), By Application (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Center), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Key Highlights:
• In 2021, Medikabazaar COVID ICU package to augment critical care facilities pan India. The package has designed emergency paediatric ICU and COVID ICU packages, which is said to help the nation’s healthcare infrastructure to easily and conveniently prepare for future health epidemics and pandemics. The Paediatric ICU Package includes a BiPAP machine, Nebulizer, Patient monitor, Portable suction machine and Ventilator. The Adult COVID ICU Package includes a BiPAP machine, ICU bed, Oxygen concentrator, Patient monitor, Pulse oximeter and Ventilator.
Analyst View:
Rise in the number of intensive care units globally and incessant technological advancements in remote patient monitoring technologies are anticipated to drive the intensive care unit market during the coming years. Increase in the number of chronic disease cases and the need to reduce hospital stay times are expected to promote growth of the Tele-ICU market during the forecast period.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Preview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Type
• Market Snippet, By Application
• Market Snippet, By Region
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
>Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
>Opportunity Orbit
>Market Investment Feasibility Index
>Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
Mechanical Ventilators, Cardiac Monitors, Equipment for Constant Monitoring, Feeding Tubes, Nasogastric Tubes, Suction Pumps, and Drains & Catheters
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Mechanical Ventilators
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Cardiac Monitors
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Equipment for Constant Monitoring
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Feeding Tubes
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Nasogastric Tubes
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Suction Pumps
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Drains & Catheters
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Hospitals
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Download a Free Sample:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/2761
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market accounted for US$ 6.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 9.8 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. The Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market report segments the market on the basis of type, application, and region.
• By Type, the Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market is segmented into Mechanical Ventilators, Cardiac Monitors, Equipment for Constant Monitoring, Feeding Tubes, Nasogastric Tubes, Suction Pumps, and Drains & Catheters.
• By application, the Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market is segmented into hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers.
• By region, the Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America market dominates the Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market with higher market share.
Competitive Landscape:
The Key players in the Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market include:
• Johnson and Johnson
• GE Healthcare
• Siemens AG
• Bayer AG
• Medtronic
• Baxter International
• Fresenius Medical Care
• Covidien plc
• Novartis AG
• Cardinal Health
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Other related Reports:
Wound closure Market: By Product Type (Moist Wound Dressings, Wound Therapy Devices, and Active Wound Care), By Wound Type (Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wounds), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Units) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Autoclave Market: By Product Type (Vertical Autoclave, Horizontal Autoclave, and Bench top Autoclave), By End User (Pharmaceutical and healthcare, Aerospace Industry, and Others), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube