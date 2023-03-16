PET Packaging Market worth US$ 55.52 Bn in 2020 with a CAGR of 5.20%-By PMI
“PET Packaging Market, By Product Type, By Packaging, By End-User Industry and Region - Forecast to 2030"COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The report "PET Packaging Market, By Product Type (Bottles and Jars, Bags and Pouches, Trays, Lids/Caps and Closures, and Other Product Types), By Packaging (Disposable PET Packaging and Reusable PET Packaging), By End-User Industry (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry, Industrial Goods, Household Products, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" Global PET packaging market is projected to grow up to US $55.52Bn in 2020. The PET have the property of the high transparency and high pressure resistance property is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. Additionally, the PET possess packaging properties and have the beneficial properties such as shiny surface, good stability, light weight, and good barrier properties is the driving factor for the growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing demand for the environment friendly packaging is another boosting factor for the growth of the target market. Furthermore, PET offers sophisticated image and gives special appearance of the packaging is the fueling factor for the growth of the global market.
One of the major drivers of the PET packaging market is the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, particularly in emerging economies. PET packaging is lightweight, shatterproof, and offers excellent barrier properties, which make it an ideal choice for packaging food and beverages. PET bottles are also recyclable, which makes them an environmentally friendly option.
Another factor driving the growth of the PET packaging market is the increasing adoption of PET containers in the healthcare industry. PET containers are used to store a wide range of medical products, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and medical devices, as they offer excellent protection against moisture, light, and oxygen.
Get a Sample Copy of the PET Packaging Market:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4080
Key Market Insights from the report:
The PET packaging market accounted for $55.52Bn in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, packaging, end-user industry, and region.
• By product type, he target market is segmented into bottles and jars, bags and pouches, trays, lids/caps and closures, and other product types
• By packaging, the target market is bifurcated into disposable PET packaging and reusable PET packaging
• By end-user industry, the target market is bifurcated into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetic industry, industrial goods, household products, and others
• By region, The Asia Pacific PET packaging market is projected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing trend of hygiene maintenance
Request sample PDF: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4080
Scope of the report:
1. PET packaging Market, By Product Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Segment Trends
o Bottles and Jars
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Bags and Pouches
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Trays
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Lids/Caps and Closures
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Other Product Types
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. PET packaging Market, By Packaging, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Segment Trends
o Rigid
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Flexible
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. PET packaging Market, By End User Industry, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Segment Trends
The prominent player operating in the global PET packaging market includes
Amcor Limited, Graham Packaging Company, Resilux NV, Gerresheimer AG, GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. z o.o., Dunmore Corporation, Comar LLC, Berry Global Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., and Sonoco Products
Related report:
1. Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market
2. Pet Food Market
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube