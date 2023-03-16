3D Metrology Market is estimated to be US$ 18.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period-By PMI
The report "3D Metrology Market, By Component, By Product Type , By Application and By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
3D Metrology market accounted for US$ 8.96 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 18.2 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2%. 3D metrology is a catch-all term for a range of scanning technologies that can be used for quality control and a variety of other applications in a manufacturing or production environment. In the most common and effective method of 3D metrology, structured blue light and stereoscopic cameras are utilized to correctly scan and measure the part. To compute the dimensions of the part being scanned, these cameras use the idea of triangulation in combination with fringe patterns projected onto the part. 3D metrology creates a detailed 3D model of the component being measured, which can then show a color map of where tolerances are out of spec when compared to the nominal dimension.
The report "Global 3D Metrology Market, By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Product Type (VMM, CMM, ODS, RD AOI, 3D X-Ray and CT), By Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control, Virtual simulation and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Get a Sample Copy of the 3D Metrology Market: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4736
Key Highlights:
• In April 2021, GOM has announced the upcoming launch of its new GOM Scan 1 fringe projection 3D scanning system. The GOM Scan 1 is a compact and mobile 3D scanner to digitally capture objects and achieve precise 3D meshes for applications such as 3D printing, reverse engineering and dimensional inspection. The system comes with the latest GOM inspect software walking users through the entire workflow.
• In March 2021, Capture 3D, the leading provider of innovative 3D measurement solutions and the official U.S. partner for GOM GmbH, a ZEISS company, today announced the GOM ScanCobot— a mobile automated 3D scanning system that integrates with GOM’s blue light 3D scanners ATOS Q and ATOS Core. With support from GOM’s intelligent software, users can create efficient automation routines that produce precise, accurate, and repeatable measurement results without any prior knowledge about robotics programming required.
Analyst View:
The high cost of building up a 3D metrology facility, as well as a lack of 3D metrology knowledge, are two major factors driving the growth of the market for 3D metrology services. Manufacturing companies are outsourcing their 3D metrology measurement and inspection work to service providers in order to have faster measurement times, lower measurement uncertainty, and improved process stability, which is driving the market for 3D metrology services. 3D AOI inspection technology is excellent for volumetric and co-planarity testing. It's challenging to achieve a targeted ROI that fits within a company plan due to the significant costs of creating a metrology department. On the other hand, new 3D metrology software on the market is difficult to use and requires substantial training. As a result, 3D metrology system vendors are hosting training sessions and supplying customers with customer care engineers that can provide product information on demand.
Request sample PDF: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4736
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on ‘Global 3D Metrology Market, By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Product Type (VMM, CMM, ODS, RD AOI, 3D X-Ray and CT), By Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control, Virtual simulation and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global 3D Metrology market accounted for US$ 8.96 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 18.2 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2%. The Global 3D Metrology Market is segmented based on the component, product type, application and region.
• By Component, the Global 3D Metrology Market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.
• By Product Type, the market is segmented into VMM, CMM, ODS, RD AOI, 3D X-Ray and CT.
• By Application, the Global 3D Metrology Market is segmented into Reverse Engineering, Quality Control, Virtual simulation and Others.
• By Region, the Global 3D Metrology Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the 3D Metrology market.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in the global 3D Metrology market includes
Nikon Corporation, 3D Systems, Inc., Perceptron, Inc., Zeiss International, FARO Technologies, Inc., Applied Materials, Intertek Group Plc., KLA Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Renishaw Plc., and Hexagon AB.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Scope of the report:
• 3D Metrology Market, By Component , 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Hardware
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Segment Trends
o Software
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Services
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
• 3D Metrology Market, By Product Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o VMM
--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Segment Trends
o CMM
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o ODS
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o RD AOI
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o 3D X-ray
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o CT
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
• 3D Metrology Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Reverse Engineering
--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Segment Trends
o Quality Control
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Virtual Simulation
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Others
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
• 3D Metrology Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Regional Trends
Related report:
Metal 3D Printer Market
3D Bioprinting Market
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
• Study Deliverables
• Study Assumptions
• Scope of the Study
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
• Opportunity Map Analysis
• Market at Glance
• Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
• Competitive Landscape
• Heat Map Analysis
• Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
4. Investment Analysis
5. Competitive Analysis
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube