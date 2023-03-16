NVH Testing Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2031

It aids in identification of any source of sound which require to be reduced and enhance comfort for passengers as well as pilots.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “NVH Testing Market," The NVH testing market was valued at $2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in adoption of electric and hybrid vehicle is encouraging manufacturers to develop NVH testing solutions for the testing of electric and hybrid vehicles, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In aerospace and defense industry, NVH testing is utilized to inspect the noise levels inside the aircraft cabins. It aids in identification of any source of sound which require to be reduced and enhance comfort for passengers as well as pilots. NVH testing devices such as sensors and transducers can be deployed to test noise or vibration produced by aircraft engine while they operate on the ground. In addition, NVH testing devices are also utilized to measure noise and vibrations which is generated by several aircraft components such as control surfaces, landing gears, and others.

Covid-19 scenario:

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in supply-chain disruptions causing low sales of passenger cars and temporary suspension of production of vehicles across the globe, which in turn resulted in decrease in the demand for NVH testing equipment.

Reduced demand for NVH testing from aerospace and defense, and industrial sectors was also observed during the pandemic. However, post-pandemic, rise in the production & sale of automobiles has been observed, which is expected to drive the growth of the NVH testing market during the forecast period.

The NVH testing market is experiencing growth, due to implementation of government regulations pertaining to reducing vehicle noise, and rise in customer preference for enhanced cabin comfort & luxury features. However, surge in usage of rental and secondhand NVH testing equipment is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in trend of engine downsizing, and technological advancements are the factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global NVH testing market. North America is projected to witness an increase in the adoption of NVH testing by the automotive and aerospace & defense sectors. Moreover, market has gained immense traction in North America, due to increase in production of vehicles, equipped with components that produce low noise and vibration. In addition, presence major companies like National Instruments Siemens Digital Industries Software, Benstone Instruments Inc., Data Physics, Erbessd Instruments, Honeywell, PCB Piezotronics and Thermotron supplements the growth of the NHV testing market across North America.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By offering, the software segment is anticipated to exhibit significant NVH testing industry growth in the near future.

By application, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global NVH testing market include AVL, Autoneum, Bertrandt AG, Bruel and Kjaer, EDAG Engineering GmbH, FEV Group GmbH, Head Acoustics GmbH, Honeywell International Inc, National Instruments Corp., Schaeffler Engineering GmbH, Siemens AG, and Dewesoft.

