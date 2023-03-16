Skincare Experts Trust Australian-made Barrier Cream Launched by Barriére
Barriére is committed to providing a range of affordable, effective, and sustainable skincare products that meet the demands of every skin type.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The outside world is not very kind to people's skin. Whether it is harsh wind, damaging sunlight, or harmful pollutants floating through the air, it often seems like a cruel world, and nothing can be done about it. With so many irritating environmental factors, it can feel like an elusive battle to protect and care for the skin.
Now, while it may seem impossible, individuals can keep their skin healthy and glowing while protecting it from the outside world. Much of this can be done from the cozy comforts of the home and is based on how people prepare their skin before stepping outside. One effective topical product is called a skin barrier cream. A barrier cream is a topical product that will create a protective barrier between the skin and harmful environmental irritants. Australian brands such as barriere.com.au are introducing 'Barrier Cream Luxe' - an ultra-hydrating, long-lasting moisturizer formulated to restore and protect the user's face, hands, and skin.
Barrier creams moisturize the skin by infusing the epidermis with emollients and water while trapping it all in with the occlusive film. Occlusive forms a protective seal over the skin to lock in hydration and the products applied under it. And, when the skin barrier is weakened or compromised—as is often the case with sensitive or dry skin—something called transepidermal water loss happens. This is when water in the skin evaporates into the air around it, leaving the epidermis thirsty. Healthy, robust skin can prevent this from happening mostly on its own. However, some skin types (sensitive and dry skin) usually need some help; thus, those with these skin types are often encouraged to use thick, Australian-made barrier cream to seal in moisture.
When low humidity and low temperature damage the skin barrier, this weakens the skin's ability to protect itself, leading to red, dry, scaly skin. Thick salves add an extra layer of protection to the skin, protecting the user from pollution, particulate matter, and various other elements like cold weather and windburn. Vegan and cruelty-free skincare brands like Barriére also incorporate antioxidants into the cream, so they can tend to free radical damage that comes with external stressors. The primary ingredients in their barrier cream are vitamin E and natural plant oils- organic olive oil, organic jojoba oil, calendula oil, and organic avocado oil. It also has Aloe Vera to help calm and soothe irritation and inflammation caused by a weak skin barrier.
People suffering from sensitive or dry skin must consider upping their skincare game. Barrier creams with organic ingredients can help the microbiome thrive, stop transepidermal water loss, and protect the skin. Even people with other skin types can use barrier creams to strengthen their skin barrier and ensure better penetration of other skincare products.
About Barriére
An Australian brand, Barriére believes in organic skincare. The company's mission is to provide a natural solution for skin problems, enabling customers to have beautiful and healthy-looking skin without sacrificing their health or the environment. Their unique formulations nourish, protect and help repair damaged skin while maintaining optimal ecosystem balance.
