Driver Monitoring Systems Market New Industry Research On Present State & Future Growth Prospects to 2031

Driver Monitoring Systems Market

Increase in the demand for light commercial vehicle mainly for the purpose of carrying cargo leads toward the growth of the industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Driver Monitoring Systems Market," The driver monitoring systems market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Europe is expected to dominate the global driver monitoring system market. Technical developments in the sector for efficient enforcement of safety features and better drive quality lead toward the growth of the automotive industry. The adoption of driver monitoring has increased in safety systems of automobiles with the rise in popularity of autonomous driving. The presence of supportive legislations, and cost-effective vehicles fuel the use of safety systems in cars to improve safety and comfort.

Automotive manufacturers in the region have focused on reducing road fatalities by adopting various safety ensuring programs such as eSafety Aware and other informative campaigns. High intensity discharge lamps lights improve drivability at night. Automotive electronics manufacturers have prioritized the development of Infrared cameras to develop better vision assisting systems for cars. The demand for electronic equipment has rapidly increased to improve driving and vehicle safety.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The sale of driver monitoring systems is directly linked to automotive production and sales activities. The global automotive production witnessed a decline by 16% in 2020 as compared to automotive production in 2019. The global automotive sales witnessed a drop by around 14% (Y-o-Y) from 90.42 million units in 2019 to 77.97 million units in 2020. This in turn, impacted the driving monitoring system market negatively.

Although, the automotive market struggled during the pandemic time, the driver monitoring systems market has huge scope of growth in future due to the high demand for integration of driver monitoring systems in commercial vehicles, technological advancement in driver monitoring systems, and high demand for safety features in automobiles from consumer-end.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global driver monitoring systems market based on vehicle type, type of monitoring, vehicle propulsion, component, sales channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type of monitoring, the driver health monitoring segment is anticipated to exhibit significant driver monitoring system industry growth in the near future.

By component, the sensors segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle propulsion, the electric vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global driver monitoring system market include Aisin Corporation, Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Intel Corporation, Magna International Inc, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc, Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the driver monitoring system market, owing to commute restrictions, and is expected to weaken the financial performance of the market players. It has impacted the overall economy, and contributors such as market participants are formulating strategic cost-saving plans.

The sale of driver monitoring system is directly associated with automotive production and sales activities across the globe. Production loss is anticipated to increase if the lockdown in countries is extended. The global automotive production has witnessed decline by 16% in 2020 as compared to automotive production in 2019. Moreover, the global sales of automotive has witnessed drop by around 14% (Y-o-Y) from 90.42 million units in 2019 to 77.97 million units in 2020.

