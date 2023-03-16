Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Development, Growth, Key Players and Demand Forecast to 2031

The automotive constant velocity joint market is segmented on the basis of joint type, vehicle type, propulsion, distribution channel, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market," The automotive constant velocity joint market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the automotive constant velocity joint market in 2021. The rapid growth of the automobile sector across all segments along with growing customer inclination toward advancements of the fuel-efficient vehicles propel the growth of the market.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and impose ban on import-export of essential raw materials items. This sudden decline in availability of raw materials for vehicle components disrupted the supply chain.

The disrupted supply chain negatively impacted the sales of automotive constant velocity as they are directly linked with automotive manufacturing and sales operations.

The global automotive constant velocity joint market is segmented on the basis of joint type, vehicle type, propulsion, distribution channel, and region.

Based on joint type, the rzeppa joints segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of distribution channel, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the market. However, the aftermarket segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of propulsion, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the market. However, the electric and hybrid segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

The global automotive constant velocity joint market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players that operate in this automotive constant velocity joint market are American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., GKN Automotive Limited, GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co. Ltd., Hyundai WIA Corporation, IFA Group, Nanyang Automobile & Cycle Group, Neapco Holdings LLC, Nexteer Automotive, NKN LTD, NTN Corporation, Shandong Carfree Auto Fittings CO., LTD, SKF, Taizhou Hongli Automobile Parts Co., Ltd., Wanxiang Qianchao Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co., Ltd.

